Genesis Scottish Open 2023 weather forecast: Will it rain on Thursday at The Renaissance Club?

As the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 gets underway at The Renaissance Club, golfers can enjoy a break from the summer heat, with temperatures hitting highs of 66°F (19°C). However, the changeable Scottish weather adds an element of uncertainty to the tournament.

North Berwick's seaside setting, known for its ever-changing weather patterns, presents a challenge for players, with wind conditions being a crucial role. According to the weather predictions for Thursday, participants will face winds of up to 17 mph (27 km/h) and gusts of up to 19 mph (31 km/h).

Rain is always a possibility at The Renaissance Club and the prediction for Thursday indicates that the day will be cloudy with sporadic showers. Golfers will need to adapt their plans properly to avoid rain showers throughout the day.

Given the ever-changing nature of Scottish weather, players and fans should stay up to date on the latest forecasts throughout the event. The tough circumstances at The Renaissance Club will put the participants' talents and agility to the test, adding excitement to the Genesis Scottish Open 2023.

Check out the weather forecast for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open for the full weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 63 / 66 W 12 mph (19 mph) 20% NW 12 mph (16 mph) 20% Friday 61 / 59 E 15 mph (22 mph) 40% E 17 mph (26 mph) 80% Saturday 64 / 59 S 12 mph (18 mph) 60% S 12 mph (19 mph) 40% Sunday 63 / 59 SW 21 mph (30 mph) 40% W 19 mph (29 mph) 20%

Today's weather forecast: Genesis Scottish Open (All times in ET)

The weather forecast for Thursday's Genesis Scottish Open 2023 is generally cloudy with bouts of light rain. Here are the main points:

08:00 AM: The temperature is 13°C, with a west-southwest wind blowing at 8-12mph.

10:00 AM: The weather continues similarly, with a temperature of 15°C and an 8-12mph west-southwest wind.

12:00 PM: The temperature climbs to 18°C, and the sky is cloudy. The wind is still blowing from the west-southwest at 10-15mph.

14:00 PM: The sky remains largely cloudy, with isolated showers developing. The temperature continues at 18°C, while the wind is blowing from the west at 12-18mph.

16:00 PM: The weather remains steady, with occasional showers and an 18°C temperature. The wind continues to blow west at 12-18 mph.

18:00 PM: Mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers remain. There is also the possibility of a thunderstorm. The temperature drops slightly to 16°C, and the wind shifts west-northwest at 5-10mph.

Night: Cloudy skies with a chance of sporadic showers till 12 a.m. The temperature falls to 12°C, and the wind shifts back to the west-southwest at 10-15 mph.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions might vary during the day, so it's best to stay up to current with the most recent forecasts.

