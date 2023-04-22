Golf fans react as Keith Mitchell calls Sungjae Im the ‘biggest Georgia fan in South Korea’

Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im are currently teaming up together at the 2023 Zurich Classic. The two have advanced to the weekend's play and are on the T2 rankings on the leaderboard.

The PGA Tour's Twitter handle shared a video in which Mitchell calls Sungjae Im the biggest fan of Georgia from South Korea. Mitchell says:

"Sungjae taught me team captain in Korean because he's my captain. Yeah, he's my captain. Clearly that showed today. What else did we learn? You teach me something else? Oh, we taught him about football. I taught him about Georgia football. Aren't you a Georgia fan now? "

When Mitchell asks Im if he is a Georgia fan, the latter replies:

"Yeah, Georgia Fan."

Mitchell then calls Sungjae a "big Georgia fan," to which Im replies, "Bulldogs!" Mitchell then questions Sungjae about quarterbacks and receivers and says:

"So he's now the biggest Georgia fan in South Korea. He's a Georgia resident now. That helps."

Fans react to Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im's incredible chemistry

Im and Mitchell's fans jumped into the comment section and showered their love on the pair. Here are some of the best comments that the duo received:

"This is so wholesome, love to see it."

"This makes me happy."

"Love Sungjae"

"Protect Sungjae at all costs"

"Keith needs a bigger head billboard."

"How can you not just love IM!"

Sungjae Im asked Keith Mitchell to partner at the 2023 Zurich Classic in the most adorable way

Just weeks before the tournament started, Sungjae Im asked Mitchell in the most adorable way to pair up at the ongoing event. Mitchell shared the video on his Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Did we just become best friends?! @zurich_classic isn’t ready for this twosome next week…"

Keith Mitchell received an adorable letter from Sungjae Im to pair at the 2023 Zurich Classic. Mitchell gratefully accepted the request and the two are performing well at the tournament.

2023 Zurich Classic: Full leaderboard

Here is the updated leaderboard for the tournament after Round 2:

1 Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler

T2 Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell

T2 Sam Ryder & Doc Redman

T4 Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith

T4 Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

T4 Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer

T4 Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews

T4 Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay

T9 David Lipsky & Aaron Rai

T9 Luke List & Henrik Norlander

T9 Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman

T12 Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett

T12 J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley

T12 Robert Streb & Troy Merritt

T12 Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh

T12 Harris English & Tom Hoge

T12 Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy

T12 Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen

T12 Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery

T20 Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick0

T20 Sam Burns & Billy Horschel

T20 Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

T20 Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh

T20 Thomas Detry & Victor Perez

T20 Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari

T20 Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim

T20 Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman

T28 Fabian Gomez & Augusto Nunez

T28 Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic

T28 Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid

T28 Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray

T28 Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire

T28 Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue

T28 Ben An & S.H. Kim

T28 Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda

Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler lead the table at the top. They are followed by the duo of Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell and Sam Ryder & Doc Redman in the T2 positions.

