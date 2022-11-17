Greg Norman or Rory McIlroy: Who is richer? Net worth compared

It's safe to say that Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy and retired Australian golfer Greg Norman are at extreme ends of the spectrum. While Norman is the CEO and commissioner of the controversial LIV Golf series, McIlroy has been a staunch PGA Tour supporter throughout its civil war with the Saudi-backed competition.

However, perhaps one of the few commonalities the two greats share is that their names are in the richest golfer of the year lists. They're both successful and have always found their way to the list. While Norman's recent work for LIV Golf has been in the headlines quite often, McIlroy has had a brilliantly consistent run this year.

The two occupy different positions in the richest golfers list, though. So, here's taking a look and comparing the net worth of Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy.

What is Greg Norman's net worth?

Greg Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three (Image via Eric Espada/Getty Images))

Apart from excelling in golf, Australian legend Greg Norman has also made a name for himself with his business acumen. He dabbles his hand in projects under the umbrella of Great White Shark Enterprises.

Golf course designing, clothing line and a wine industry dating back to 1996 are among his several business interests. In fact, Norman designed the Earth Course in Dubai. The beautiful course is built right in the middle of a desert, and the 2022 DP World Tour Championship will be held there.

During his golfing career, he won multiple titles. Norman has almost 90 + professional wins to his name. His move to LIV Golf certainly would have helped matters, as his net worth is $300 million. That ranks below Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, though.

What is Rory McIlroy's net worth?

Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship - Previews (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

One of the most consistent players this year, Rory McIlroy has had a dream 2022 season. He defended his CJ Cup title, won the FedEx Cup and reached the world No. 1 spot. He's not only a member of the PGA Tour but also of the European Tour. McIlroy has a won a whopping 13 times on the European Tour this year.

The Northern Irishman will coming to the 2022 DP Wolrd Tour Championship as the leader of the season-long points table. He has naturally signed with some of the biggest brands.

One of them is Nike and McIlroy supposedly received $10-20 million per year from long-time sponsor Nike. He's also the face of the EA Sports PGA Tour video game. His net worth can be estimated at $220 million.

Is Greg Norman richer than Rory McIlroy?

Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy (Image via The Mirror)

Both Greg Norman and Rory McIlroy are extemely rich and successful. However, there's a difference between their net worths this year. However, it's important to note that the net worths are all approximate numbers.

As, Norman has a net worth of around $300 million and McIlroy's is $220 million, the Northern Irishman is about $80 million short of catching up with Norman. So, clearly, Norman is the richer of the two.

