“He just feels a responsibility” – Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald impressed by Rory McIlroy’s newfound leadership status

Ryder Cup European team captain Luke Donald has admitted that he is impressed by Rory McIlroy’s new form. The Englishman, while backing McIlroy over his strong stance in golf's ongoing civil war, said that he was managing his newly found leadership role well.

Donald addressed McIlroy’s staunch stand against LIV Golf. The golfer pointed out that the Irishman has managed to balance the political side of the game with his form on the course. He even stated that the new World No. 1 found a “responsibility.”

Speaking to the media about Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald said, as quoted by Mirror:

“He just feels a responsibility… He has always been open and honest. He has always expressed how he feels, and I think he feels as the No. 1 player in the world he has a responsibility.”

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory



📸@MattHarrisPIXs Extremely proud to be the first to be World No. 1, FedEx Cup Champion and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all of your support! Extremely proud to be the first to be World No. 1, FedEx Cup Champion and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all of your support! 📸@MattHarrisPIXs https://t.co/d7g6uc0f68

Dubbing his managing skills as “impressive”, Donald said that the Irishman “stepped up” as a leader.

He added:

"He (McIlroy) is getting many questions asked. He is one of those people who does not back off and will tell you how he feels. He has stepped up as a leader. It is difficult being someone at the top of the game, you are working hard on that, so to do both and to juggle that is pretty impressive."

Luke Donald’s comments come after McIlroy’s stunning year of success. The golfer, who became the face of the PGA Tour in its fight against the controversial LIV Golf, also won both the FedEx Cup title and the Harry Vardon Trophy. The ace golfer even bagged $12 million in prize money for finishing runner-up behind Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s 2022 Player Impact Program.

The Ryder Cup captain also addressed Rory McIlroy’s loss to LIV rebel Cameron Smith at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews. He said that the Irishman will make a strong comeback in the 2023 majors.

He added:

"He (McIlroy) is a helluva player… I am sure he is disappointed he has not won a major this year. But it would be a surprise if he did not have great opportunities again next year."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy will be an irreplaceable member of Donald's European team for next year’s Ryder Cup showdown against the USA in Italy. The golfer, who became the unofficial spokesperson for the sport's status quo, will be the highlight of the 2023 majors as well. Thanks to his form, the new World No. 1 has all eyes set on him for the new season.

Rory McIlroy gave Woods a ‘good run’ at the Player Impact Program

Rory McIlroy had a stellar year. However, it wasn’t enough for him to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Player Impact Program (PIP). The golfer fell short of Woods, who claimed the $15 million prize, despite only playing nine rounds of golf this year.

Rory McIlroy @McIlroyRory It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. It’s an absolute privilege to be a member of the @PGATour where I have the opportunity to battle players like Scottie in front of the most incredible fans. Having the chance to do something no one else has done by winning three FedEx Cup titles is why I play this game. https://t.co/kIHmC8XlGL

McIlroy was beaten yet again by his friendly rival and partner Woods in the PIP. He addressed the same and said that he was happy to have given the legendary golfer good competition.

Speaking to The Associated Press, the Northern Irish golfer said:

"Hey, I gave him (Woods) a pretty good run."

It is noteworthy that Rory McIlroy will next be seen at The Match in December alongside Woods.

Poll : 0 votes