“He will be a danger” - Padraig Harrington predicts Tiger Woods to win another major

There is a lot of talk surrounding Tiger Woods at the moment. Having had two forgettable years, many seem to think that it’s time for the 46-year-old to hang up his boots. However, Padraig Harrington thinks otherwise.

Harrington has now come out to state that Tiger Woods will make a strong comeback in the near future. Speaking about the legendary golfer’s slump in form, the Irishman said that he never doubted Woods’ mental ability. The PGA Championship winner called Woods “a danger” and said that he wouldn’t give up.

A keen observer of golf, Harrington said that he tuned in to watch The Match last Saturday and was happy to see Woods’ performance.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the PNC Championship, Padraig Harrington said:

“You never doubt Tiger’s mental ability, and it’s always one where is he able to come back, and you don’t want to give up… He looked better physically at that Match and the speed … I’m interested in that stuff. You know, you’d never run Tiger off, but I actually think he might be even in a better place than I had thought.”

He added:

“I’m not saying he ‘could be,’ I actually believe he will be a danger. I think he’ll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention.”

Padraig Harrington lauds Tiger Woods' game

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has played just nine competitive rounds this year. He bowed out of multiple events due to injuries. However, Harrington thinks it's enough for the ace golfer to keep him on pace for the upcoming year. The Irish golfer seemed impressed by Woods’ couple of 178 mph swings at The Match.

Continuing to laud Woods for his game, Padraig Harrington said:

“I want to go and see it in person and see. I think he needs a little bit of physicality as in that ball speed. It’s just tough if you go out there against these young guys, there’s so many of them that they’re hitting it and they’re overpowering golf courses. If you’re not somewhat able to keep up there, initially, I don’t think I would – you’re not doubting Tiger being good down the last nine holes, but the little bit of extra speed will help him in the first 63 holes.

"That last nine holes, you know, who would want to be coming down the stretch against Tiger, all these young guys, you know. You know he’s capable of doing anything at that stage. And, yeah, I think he’s in a better position to get himself into that last nine holes.”

It is noteworthy that The Match was Tiger Woods’ first public appearance in months. The golfer was on track to make a comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. However, he was forced to withdraw from the competition at the last moment due to plantar fasciitis.

Following The Match, Woods is currently at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Florida, for the PNC Championship. The 15-time major champion is set to tee it up in the event along with his son, Charlie.

