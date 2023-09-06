How big is Phil Mickelson’s $8,100,000 San Diego mansion? All you need to know

There has recently been a lot of talk about Phil Mickelson's impressive mansion. People are curious about just how big this mansion is and what makes it special. Let's take a closer look at the details of Phil Mickelson's $8,100,000 mansion and find out what makes it stand out.

Mickelson, known for his remarkable golfing career, once called this mansion his home. Situated in Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego, this grand residence has been particularly interesting.

Inside Phil Micelson's mansion

Mickelson's former mansion sprawls across a vast expanse of 9,500 square feet. It's a substantial space that includes not just a place to live but also various amenities to make life comfortable. The mansion boasts a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, providing ample space for a luxurious lifestyle.

The interior of this mansion features a fitness gym for staying in top shape, a library for quiet reading and relaxation, and a spacious family room, perfect for spending quality time with loved ones.

Phil Mickelson's mansion is not just impressive indoors; the outdoor space is equally captivating. The backyard offers an outdoor kitchen, ideal for hosting gatherings and enjoying the California sunshine.

Additionally, a personal golf course allows Mickelson to practice his golf skills right at home. A swimming pool adds to the outdoor allure, providing a refreshing oasis on warm days. Furthermore, the mansion comes equipped with a garage spacious enough to house his luxurious car collection.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mickelson's wealth is estimated to be around $300 million. Besides his earnings from golf, he signed a massive $200 million deal with LIV Golf, making him the highest-paid golfer globally. His endorsement deals also contribute significantly to his financial success.

In addition to this Rancho Santa Fe mansion, Mickelson reportedly purchased a property in Jupiter Island, Florida, in 2020. Construction on this new home began the same year, with plans to move in once his youngest son finishes high school.

So, in a nutshell, Mickelson's former $8,100,000 mansion in San Diego, California, is a colossal 9,500 square feet property with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, library, and outdoor amenities like a golf course, swimming pool, and more. His immense wealth and lucrative career in golf make such lavish living possible.

Image of Phil Mickelson

Where will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson's next golf appearance is at LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event of the 2023 season. This tournament will be held at Rich Harvest Farms from September 22 to September 24.

The last event he played was LIV Golf Bedminster, which took place from August 11 to August 13. Mickelson secured a top-10 finish at Bedminster, and his best performance this season was at the Masters Tournament, where he finished as the oldest runner-up in its history.

Currently, he holds the 38th position in the year-long LIV Golf League standings, with Cameron Smith leading the standings.

In team standings, 4Aces GC is leading, followed by Torque GC and Stinger GC. Mickelson's next challenge awaits in Chicago as he continues his journey in the LIV Golf League.