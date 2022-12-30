“A real person” – How fans reacted to Lydia Ko’s ‘that time of the month’ comment

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has had a monumental year in 2022. From reaching World No. 1 again to clean-sweeping all the titles and clinching the LPGA Player of the Year award, Ko also earned praise for breaking the stigma around menstruation.

In May this year, Lydia Ko was competing at the Palos Verdes Championship. Midway through the final round, her physiotherapist had to help her stretch. This prompted Golf Channel commentator, Jerry Foltz, to later ask her if the tightness in her back and hips would be a recurring problem.

Ko answered:

"I hope not. It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, yeah, I got you."

'That time of the month' is a term commonly used for menstrual cycles. A menstruating person may commonly feel pain or tightness in the back during that time.

Ko added:

"So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go."

Lydia Ko's honest answer left Foltz flummoxed as he struggled to reply. He only managed to come up with a "thanks." However, Ko was able to laugh off the awkward moment as she said to him:

"I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is."

She earned widespread praise for her candidness on a subject that is still largely considered taboo.

Lydia Ko earns praise for her honest reply about menstruation

Lydia Ko at the AIG Women's Open - Previews (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Despite the social and cultural strides the world has taken today, menstruation is still widely considered a taboo subject. Even in a field like sports, where an athlete's physical condition is of utmost importance, there haven't been many instances where menstruation has been so candidly talked about.

So Lydia Ko speaking so openly about it was a huge moment for all athletes around the globe. The LPGA recently revisited this iconic moment on Twitter. And appreciation poured in for the young star.

People commended her for being "a real person."

A fan said that she was a superstar not only on the golf course but off of it as well.

Certainly, one of the best sports moments this year!

