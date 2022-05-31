Zheng Qinwen's recent remarks on menstrual cramps open up an important conversation about the struggles women athletes go through, Chris Evert, Monica Puig & others join in the discussion

Zheng Qinwen did two very impressive things on Monday - first, she took a set off Iga Swiatek and then, she opened up about a topic that is almost never brought up in the world of women's tennis -- menstrual cramps.

In her press conference after succumbing to a hard-fought 7-6(5), 0-6, 2-6 loss against the World No. 1, the Chinese player revealed that she had been suffering from stomach cramps for almost the entirety of the match.

While Zheng Qinwen noted that she tried her best to power through the encounter, she was ultimately disappointed at having to go through such an unavoidable ordeal during a crucial clash.

"Yeah, the leg was, yeah, it was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy, yeah, the most bother me today to I cannot play my tennis is stomach was too much painful," Zheng Qinwen said. "But I really give my best on court, it's just, it's tough, yeah. it's just girls, girls things, you know. I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment when I say, I really wish I can be man that I don't have to suffer from this."

The World No. 74's bravery has since taken over social media, with many fans praising her for giving voice to a rather taboo topic. Several prominent tennis players also took to Twitter to praise the teenager, recounting their own struggles with the issue.

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert was the most prominent among them, recalling how she has lost several important matches for the same reason. Evert regretted the fact that she never brought up the issue back in her playing days.

"There were big matches I lost because I was tripping over my feet because of my period. Not one to make excuses, but wish I’d talked about it," Evert tweeted in solidarity with Zheng Qinwen.

Chris Evert was the most prominent among them, recalling how she has lost several important matches for the same reason. Evert regretted the fact that she never brought up the issue back in her playing days.

"There were big matches I lost because I was tripping over my feet because of my period. Not one to make excuses, but wish I'd talked about it," Evert tweeted in solidarity with Zheng Qinwen.

David Law @DavidLawTennis



Catherine went on to question why women’s menstruation is never talked about as a possible factor in discussions about top seeds losing in the women’s draw.



I’ve worked in tennis for 25 years and never thought of it, I’m embarrassed to say. Time to change that. The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Qinwen Zheng won a 7-6, 1 hour 25 minute set against Iga Swiatek yesterday, and then lost the second 0-6.



Zheng had her leg strapped, yes, but she said there was something else happening that had more of a debilitating impact - her period.



Catherine Whitaker, tennis commentator and co-host of The Tennis Podcast, was one of the most outspoken women on the issue. She noted having to schedule her bathroom breaks around her menstruation cycle.

Whitaker saw this as an important discussion to have in public spaces, so that more people become aware of the untold difficulties women go through to compete at the highest level.

Catherine Whitaker, tennis commentator and co-host of The Tennis Podcast, was one of the most outspoken women on the issue. She noted having to schedule her bathroom breaks around her menstruation cycle.

Whitaker saw this as an important discussion to have in public spaces, so that more people become aware of the untold difficulties women go through to compete at the highest level.

"I live in fear of getting my period during a week when I’m presenting on TV. And that involves no strenuous physical activity, policing of my toilet breaks (unless working with a very diligent floor manager) or requirement to wear white," Whitaker tweeted in response to Zheng Qinwen's comments. "It’s time to talk about periods."

Catherine Whitaker @CWhitakerSport David Law @DavidLawTennis



Catherine went on to question why women’s menstruation is never talked about as a possible factor in discussions about top seeds losing in the women’s draw.



"I live in fear of getting my period during a week when I'm presenting on TV. And that involves no strenuous physical activity, policing of my toilet breaks (unless working with a very diligent floor manager) or requirement to wear white. It's time to talk about periods."

RuthTD @clarinetRuth @DavidLawTennis There was a discussion on penalties for bathroom breaks on Eurosport yesterday and I was disappointed that it didn’t seem to occur to either commentator (1 male 1 female) why the women might need them. @DavidLawTennis There was a discussion on penalties for bathroom breaks on Eurosport yesterday and I was disappointed that it didn’t seem to occur to either commentator (1 male 1 female) why the women might need them.

Fiona Tomas @fi_tomas_ The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Qinwen Zheng won a 7-6, 1 hour 25 minute set against Iga Swiatek yesterday, and then lost the second 0-6.



Zheng had her leg strapped, yes, but she said there was something else happening that had more of a debilitating impact - her period.



Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters also chimed in with approval for Whitaker's comments, while Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig was also happy to see the discussion out in public.

Puig was particularly disapproving of Wimbledon's all-white clothing policy, implying that it made it difficult for women who happened to have their periods during the tournament.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters also chimed in with approval for Whitaker's comments, while Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig was also happy to see the discussion out in public.

Puig was particularly disapproving of Wimbledon's all-white clothing policy, implying that it made it difficult for women who happened to have their periods during the tournament.

"Yes yes yes!" Clijsters tweeted.

"Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks," Puig tweeted.

Monica Puig @MonicaAce93 David Law @DavidLawTennis



Catherine went on to question why women’s menstruation is never talked about as a possible factor in discussions about top seeds losing in the women’s draw.



"Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone's attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks," Puig tweeted.

Carrie Dunn @carriesparkle @JudyMurray @DavidLawTennis @GBruinvels It's always really bugged me when male commentators complain about women taking bathroom breaks as well...it's clear they've never considered changing a tampon and/or pad or just checking as a reason for it! @JudyMurray @DavidLawTennis @GBruinvels It's always really bugged me when male commentators complain about women taking bathroom breaks as well...it's clear they've never considered changing a tampon and/or pad or just checking as a reason for it!

David Law @DavidLawTennis @carriesparkle @JudyMurray @GBruinvels Agreed. I will have been one of those that’s commented on bathroom breaks in that regard in the past, for both genders, without considering that those genders are not in the same situation. @carriesparkle @JudyMurray @GBruinvels Agreed. I will have been one of those that’s commented on bathroom breaks in that regard in the past, for both genders, without considering that those genders are not in the same situation.

Like Zheng Qinwen, Iga Swiatek has also publicly discussed the the issue of menstrual cramps in the past

Like Zheng Qinwen, Iga Swiatek has also openly discussed her struggles with PMS

Zheng Qinwen's openness to talk about her menstrual cramps has been rightly praised but a few women discussed the issue with the same transparency before the Chinese player.

obemufol @obemufol @DavidLawTennis Swiatek 2021: "It's pretty hard to talk about that because I know in sports it's not that often. But like PMS really hit me that day. I'm telling this for any young girl who doesn't know what's going on. Don't worry, it's normal. Everybody has it." asapsports.com/show_interview… @DavidLawTennis Swiatek 2021: "It's pretty hard to talk about that because I know in sports it's not that often. But like PMS really hit me that day. I'm telling this for any young girl who doesn't know what's going on. Don't worry, it's normal. Everybody has it." asapsports.com/show_interview…

One among them is the woman who defeated her on Monday -- Iga Swiatek. Following her elimination from the 2021 WTA Tour Finals, the World No. 1 talked about her struggles with PMS, noting that it made it very hard for her to focus.

Swiatek went on to add that she made the revelation as a message of solidarity with young girls all around the globe and to show them that it was a very normal thing that even top-level athletes were not immune to.

"I don't want to make excuses or something. It's pretty hard to talk about that because I know in sports it's not that often," Swiatek said. "But like PMS really hit me that day. I'm telling this for any young girl who doesn't know what's going on. Don't worry, it's normal. Everybody has it."

