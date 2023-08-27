How many children does Jason Day have? Exploring all about the golfer’s kids

Jason Day, the skilled golfer known for his performance on the greens, has been making headlines, not only for his golfing achievements, but also for his family life. Let's take a closer look at Jason Day's family journey, from his marriage to his kids.

Jason Day found his partner in Ellie when he was just 17 years old. Ellie worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Ohio. Their first date was two years later. They went to see a horror film and had dinner at Applebee's. Eventually, they tied the knot in October 2009 in a ceremony held at a barn in Bellville, Ohio.

The couple's union has been blessed with four children. Their oldest son, Dash, was born in 2012. Lucy, their second child, came into the world in 2015. Following them, Arrow and Ozzie were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

As a family, they've faced challenges and celebrated many moments of joy. In 2017, Ellie shared the sadness of a miscarriage on social media. Despite these difficulties, their commitment to one another and their children remains strong.

Jason and Ellie Day actively participate in their children's lives. Jason's golfing career keeps him engaged, while Ellie manages her role as a mother and president of the Brighter Days Foundation, which is dedicated to helping child-serving organizations in Central Ohio.

Jason Day's accomplishments are celebrated. However, his role as a father to Dash, Lucy, Arrow, and Ozzie is equally significant. Their journey as a family continues to unfold, shaped by love, resilience, and shared values.

Jason Day's performance and odds at 2023 Tour Championship

Jason Day is currently in 19th place with a score of -4 after the second round of the 2023 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club. His odds to win the tournament are listed at +100000.

In his recent 17 rounds, Day finished better than par nine times, posted one bogey-free round, and achieved 10 rounds with above-average scores. He secured a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times during this period.

He also finished within three strokes of the best round score four times and within five strokes of the top daily score six times.

Over the last year, Day participated in 23 tournaments with an average finish of 19th. His average score was -8, and he won one tournament. He made cuts in 17 out of 23 tournaments, with three top-five and seven top-10 finishes, earning $6.3 million.

In his past seven Tour Championship appearances, Day finished in the top five once and the top 10 twice, averaging a 13th place finish. He made the weekend cut six times in these appearances.

At the recent BMW Championship, Day faced challenges on par-3 holes with an average of 3.19 strokes, ranking in the sixth percentile.

On par-4 holes, he averaged 4.13 strokes (8th percentile) and on par-5 holes, he performed better than 37% of the field with an average of 4.75 strokes.

The 2023 Tour Championship takes place at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with a par 70 course spanning 7,346 yards. The event is scheduled from August 24 to 26.