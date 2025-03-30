How many golfers have won The Masters on consecutive occasions?

The Champions dinner menu is announced, fans are lining up their predictions and the players are gearing up for The Masters Tournament. The first Major of the year is the next big event on the PGA Tour schedule, and needless to say the golf world is eager to watch the players back in action at Augusta National.

While winning the Green Jacket glory is a celebrated feat in itself, there are three brilliant golfers who have won The Masters event back-to-back.

Let's take a look at the names of the players who have won the event on consecutive occasions.

1. Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus, 1965 Masters - Source: Getty

Jack Nicklaus became the first golfer to win The Masters tournament back-to-back, in 1965 and 1966. Affectionately called the Golden Bear, Nicklaus holds the record of winning the most titles at the event to date with six victories.

Nicklaus won the coveted green jacket in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986. He also has the record for the most major titles with 18.

2. Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo - 1990 - Source: Imagn

Former World No. 1 Nick Faldo won the Masters Tournament consecutively in the years 1989 and 1990. Regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, the English retired golfer claimed the prestigious title three times in total, the last one being in 1996.

Faldo also won the Open Championship on three occasions over the course of his legendary career.

3. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, 2001 Masters - Source: Getty

With his victories in the years 2001 and 2002 at Augusta National, Tiger Woods became the third and last person to date, to win the prestigious title on consecutive occasions.

Woods has won the tournament on five separate occasions altogether, lying only behind Jack Nicklaus, who has six titles.

He claimed his first title in 1997 and took the green jacket home with him again in 2001, 2002, 2005 and in 2019.

Tiger Woods has won a total of 15 Major titles to go along with his 82 PGA Tour titles.

Who is set to defend The Masters title this year?

Some of the greats of the golf world are set to compete in the 89th edition of The Masters, and fans are anxious to see who will claim the title this year.

Tiger Woods - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler, who has won the green jacket twice now, in 2022 and 2024, is set to defend his title at Augusta National.

Some of the other names to look out for at The Masters 2025 are Rory Mcilroy, who recently won The Players Championship after a thrilling playoff; Ludvig Aberg who claimed the victory at Genesis Invitational; and Colin Morikawa, who has been consistent with his game over the years.

