How many green jackets does Tiger Woods have?

US golfer Tiger Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. Quite rightly so, with the highest number of PGA Tour wins to his name, a whopping 82, he also ranks second in most number of victories in major tournaments. To add to that, he has several golf records to his name.

The Masters is one of the most celebrated major tournaments held at Augusta National, especially because of the green jacket awarded to the winner. It's a symbol of golf royalty and sought after by all golfers across the world. Only 54 players have been able to earn the coveted green jacket since the tradition began in 1949.

Tiger Woods, the golfing legend, has managed to win the green jacket an impressive five times.

When did Tiger Woods win the green jackets?

In 1997, just one year after becoming a professional, young Woods won his first Masters title in 12 strokes in a record-breaking performance.

The young golfer emerged as an indomitable force as he continued his glorious run, winning three more Masters tournaments in a span of five years. He bagged the title again in 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Even though this performance in itself is historic, his most memorable victory at the Masters came in 2019. While Woods managed to pull off several wins at Augusta National in the past, in 2019, the golfer was struggling with a number of issues. Among these, the biggest ones were the personal controversies against him. It seemed like the once invincible force was reduced to just a 'was.'

The golfer's downfall seemed permanent as nobody expected him to make a comeback from the slippery slope. His name was muddled in scandals and doubts, but Woods managed to turn the entire world's focus to his game with his performance in the Masters 2019.

About his comeback, Xander Schauffele, one of Woods' competitors, said:

"No one thought he could do it. Except for him, probably. It was cool to witness golf history. I totally forgot about golf and just witnessed history. When I think back to that tournament, I think of Tiger winning,"

With five Masters titles to his name, Tiger Woods sits behind Jack Niklaus, who has bagged the green jacket a total of six times.

Woods is currently 46 years old, which was the same age when Niklaus won his sixth and final Masters title. Given the terrible 2021 car crash and Woods' injuries in it, many doubt whether the golfer will be able to achieve his peak form, let alone match up to or surpass Niklaus.

Tiger Woods hasn't made any appearances on the course since the crash and even gave the ongoing Presidents Cup a miss. However, history has taught people never to doubt Tiger Woods.

The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee may not be at his best yet but the Tiger is known for roaring with triumph when the world is least expecting it.

Tiger Woods technically doesn't own five green jackets

Tiger Woods (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The crowning of the Masters tournament winner with the green jacket is one of the most revered traditions in golf. Although the Masters started in 1934 at Augusta National, it was only in 1949 that the tradition began.

However, there are some protocols in place and the green jacket does not become the permanent property of the winner. The champion gets to sport the coveted jacket for a year before he has to return it to Augusta National. The defending champion puts the jacket on the winner every year.

So, if a player wins the jacket consecutively, like Tiger Woods did in 2001 and 2002, he wasn't given a new jacket. However, this does change if the person's size "drastically changes," as per the Masters media guide.

Woods was 21 when he first put on the jacket and 43 when he wore it for the fifth time in 2019. It is largely believed it was the same jacket that he was awarded five times. After his brilliant comeback in 2019, Woods famously said:

"It fits."

Though it is tough to believe that in a span of nearly 22 years, Tiger Woods hasn't needed a refitting, Augusta National only has a single jacket under his name on display. In any case, as per the rules, Woods returned his jacket to August National in 2020, and awarded it to Dustin Johnson, who won the tournament that year.

So, if one were to snoop around Woods' closet to catch a glimpse of the green jackets, they would be highly disappointed.

