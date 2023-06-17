How many LIV Golfers made the US Open 2023 cut? LIV leaderboard at the major explored

LIV Golfers made their mark at the US Open 2023, with an impressive number of players making the cut. Ten of the 15 LIV players who competed managed to keep their berths by staying under the 2-over cutoff line.

The LIV contingent did so thanks to their abilities and resilience, establishing themselves in the rankings. Two LIV Golfers are in the top 10 heading into the weekend rounds, prepared to threaten the tournament leaders.

Dustin Johnson leads the charge with a 6-under 67, tying for sixth place and behind the current leader, Rickie Fowler, by four strokes. Cameron Smith, another LIV player, finished at 4-under and presently sits in 10th place.

Brooks Koepka, a pre-tournament favourite among the LIV Golfers, made a tremendous comeback on Friday. He carded a 69 to put his aggregate score back to even par. The reigning PGA Championship winner, is determined to make a big push in the final rounds.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Sergio Garcia have also advanced to the weekend, after navigating the difficult course and securing their positions. Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, and David Puig also fought fiercely to make the cut on the number.

Overall, the LIV Golfers have demonstrated their competitive spirit and capacity to flourish in high-stakes situations.

The LIV Golf field at the Los Angeles Country Club has performed as follows:

Golfer Place* Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Score (Overall) Dustin Johnson T6 -6 E — — -6 Cameron Smith 10 -1 -3 — — -4 Bryson DeChambeau T19 -3 +2 — — -1 Brooks Koepka T30 +1 -1 — — E Joaquin Niemann T30 -2 +2 — — E Sergio Garcia T39 E +1 — — +1 Patrick Reed T39 +2 -1 — — +1 Abraham Ancer T49 E +2 — — +2 Sebastian Munoz T49 -2 +4 — — +2 David Puig T49 -1 +3 — — +2 Phil Mickelson CUT -1 +4 — — +3 Mito Pereira CUT +1 +2 — — +3 Thomas Pieters CUT +1 +3 — — +4 Martin Kaymer CUT +3 +3 — — +6 Carlos Ortiz CUT +6 +3 — — +9

LIV Golf players at the US Open 2023

LIV Golf, a premier golf tour, saw 15 of their players qualify for the highly anticipated 2023 US Open.

Among these outstanding players were some of the world's most well-known golfers, including Brooks Koepka, who won the US Open in both 2017 and 2018. Martin Kaymer, who won the tournament in 2014, was in the mix as well.

Dustin Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, and Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, were also among the impressive group promoting LIV Golf.

Their previous U.S. Open victories heightened the tournament's interest, as spectators waited to see if they could repeat their feat on the grand stage.

Current standings of US Open 2023

During Round 2, the US Open 2023 included some amazing performances.

Rickie Fowler of the United States topped the leaderboard, finishing the day with an amazing total of -10. Fowler's rounds of 62 and 68 put him in a commanding position going into the final round.

With a score of -9, Wyndham Clark of the United States was close behind him. Clark's rounds of 64 and 67 demonstrated his consistency.

Xander Schauffele of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland are tied for third place with a score of -8. Schauffele shot a superb round of 62, followed by a respectable 70, while McIlroy shot 65 and 67.

The battle was tough, and spectators will be eagerly anticipating the ensuing rounds to discover who would be crowned the new US Open champion.

