How much did Adam Svensson win at the 2022 RSM Classic? Prize money payouts explored

The 2022 RSM Classic came to an end on Sunday with Canada's Adam Svensson taking the win. The 28-year-old earned his first-ever win in his 70th PGA Tour start, emerging victorious by defeating Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala, who settled for a three-way T2.
Svensson played the best final round of his career as he made two late clutch birdies. He sealed the deal with a two-shot victory at 19 under. With the win, Svensson now heads into the American circuit’s thanksgiving break as a first-time PGA Tour and RSM Classic winner.
It is pertinent to note that Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin shared a 54-hole lead at 14 under par. The duo were looking strong to win the RSM Classic title. However, they struggled to continue to set the pace at Sea Island Resort on the final day, as Svensson picked up his form. The Canadian swept the final round clean.
How much did Adam Svensson win at the 2022 RSM Classic?
Adam Svensson bagged the top prize of $1,458,000 for winning the RSM Classic. He took a major share from the overall purse of $8.1 million. Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman earned $612,900 each for their joint T2 finish.
Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen, Cole Hammer, Chris Stroud, Seamus Power and Alex Smalley settled for a five-way T5 finish. Each of them won $277,830 for their efforts. Thanks to the PGA Tour's new payment system, the last-placed golfer, MJ Daffue, who finished 69th on the field, took home a check for $16,767.
Here are the prize money payouts at the 2022 RSM Classic:
- Winner: Adam Svensson - $1,458,000
- T2: Callum Tarren - $612,900
- T2: Brian Harman - $612,900
- T2: Sahith Theegala - $612,900
- T5: Joel Dahmen - $277,830
- T5: Cole Hammer - $277,830
- T5: Chris Stroud - $277,830
- T5: Seamus Power - $277,830
- T5: Alex Smalley - $277,830
- T10: Robby Shelton - $188,325
- T10: David Lingmerth - $188,325
- T10: Erik Barnes - $188,325
- T10: Wyndham Clark - $188,325
- T10: Patrick Rodgers - $188,325
- T15: J.J. Spaun - $127,575
- T15: Greyson Sigg - $127,575
- T15: Seung-Yul Noh - $127,575
- T15: Will Gordon - $127,575
- T15: Taylor Pendrith - $127,575
- T15: Taylor Montgomery - $127,575
- T21: J.T. Poston - $76,646
- T21: Russell Knox - $76,646
- T21: Danny Lee - $76,646
- T21: Ben Taylor - $76,646
- T21: Beau Hossler - $76,646
- T21: Harry Higgs - $76,646
- T21: Andrew Putnam - $76,646
- T21: Ben Martin - $76,646
- T29: Kevin Kisner - $51,907
- T29: Zac Blair - $51,907
- T29: Ben Griffin - $51,907
- T29: Harris English - $51,907
- T29: Justin Rose - $51,907
- T29: Paul Haley II - $51,907
- T35: Chris Gotterup - $41,209
- T35: Michael Kim - $41,209
- T35: Patton Kizzire - $41,209
- T35: Kevin Streelman - $41,209
- T39: Hayden Buckley - $32,805
- T39: Keith Mitchell - $32,805
- T39: Aaron Baddeley - $32,805
- T39: Henrik Norlander - $32,805
- T39: Eric Cole - $32,805
- T39: Carl Yuan - $32,805
- 45: Akshay Bhatia - $27,135
- T46: Denny McCarthy - $21,748
- T46: Kevin Roy - $21,748
- T46: Brice Garnett - $21,748
- T46: Davis Riley - $21,748
- T46: Jim Herman - $21,748
- T46: Stephan Jaeger - $21,748
- T46: Dylan Wu - $21,748
- T46: Ryan Armour - $21,748
- T54: Martin Trainer - $18,630
- T54: Trevor Cone - $18,630
- T54: Scott Stallings - $18,630
- T54: Dean Burmester - $18,630
- T54: Brandon Wu - $18,630
- T54: Kevin Yu - $18,630
- T54: Brent Grant - $18,630
- T54: Jacob Bridgeman - $18,630
- T62: Matthias Schwab - $17,820
- T62: Tyson Alexander - $17,820
- T64: Joseph Bramlett - $17,496
- T64: Doc Redman - $17,496
- 66: Justin Suh - $17,253
- T67: Zecheng Dou - $17,010
- T67: Andrew Landry - $17,010
- 69: MJ Daffue - $16,767