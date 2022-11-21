How much did Adam Svensson win at the 2022 RSM Classic? Prize money payouts explored

The 2022 RSM Classic came to an end on Sunday with Canada's Adam Svensson taking the win. The 28-year-old earned his first-ever win in his 70th PGA Tour start, emerging victorious by defeating Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala, who settled for a three-way T2.

Svensson played the best final round of his career as he made two late clutch birdies. He sealed the deal with a two-shot victory at 19 under. With the win, Svensson now heads into the American circuit’s thanksgiving break as a first-time PGA Tour and RSM Classic winner.

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin shared a 54-hole lead at 14 under par. The duo were looking strong to win the RSM Classic title. However, they struggled to continue to set the pace at Sea Island Resort on the final day, as Svensson picked up his form. The Canadian swept the final round clean.

How much did Adam Svensson win at the 2022 RSM Classic?

Adam Svensson bagged the top prize of $1,458,000 for winning the RSM Classic. He took a major share from the overall purse of $8.1 million. Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman earned $612,900 each for their joint T2 finish.

Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen, Cole Hammer, Chris Stroud, Seamus Power and Alex Smalley settled for a five-way T5 finish. Each of them won $277,830 for their efforts. Thanks to the PGA Tour's new payment system, the last-placed golfer, MJ Daffue, who finished 69th on the field, took home a check for $16,767.

Here are the prize money payouts at the 2022 RSM Classic:

Winner: Adam Svensson - $1,458,000

- $1,458,000 T2: Callum Tarren - $612,900

T2: Brian Harman - $612,900

T2: Sahith Theegala - $612,900

T5: Joel Dahmen - $277,830

T5: Cole Hammer - $277,830

T5: Chris Stroud - $277,830

T5: Seamus Power - $277,830

T5: Alex Smalley - $277,830

T10: Robby Shelton - $188,325

T10: David Lingmerth - $188,325

T10: Erik Barnes - $188,325

T10: Wyndham Clark - $188,325

T10: Patrick Rodgers - $188,325

T15: J.J. Spaun - $127,575

T15: Greyson Sigg - $127,575

T15: Seung-Yul Noh - $127,575

T15: Will Gordon - $127,575

T15: Taylor Pendrith - $127,575

T15: Taylor Montgomery - $127,575

T21: J.T. Poston - $76,646

T21: Russell Knox - $76,646

T21: Danny Lee - $76,646

T21: Ben Taylor - $76,646

T21: Beau Hossler - $76,646

T21: Harry Higgs - $76,646

T21: Andrew Putnam - $76,646

T21: Ben Martin - $76,646

T29: Kevin Kisner - $51,907

T29: Zac Blair - $51,907

T29: Ben Griffin - $51,907

T29: Harris English - $51,907

T29: Justin Rose - $51,907

T29: Paul Haley II - $51,907

T35: Chris Gotterup - $41,209

T35: Michael Kim - $41,209

T35: Patton Kizzire - $41,209

T35: Kevin Streelman - $41,209

T39: Hayden Buckley - $32,805

T39: Keith Mitchell - $32,805

T39: Aaron Baddeley - $32,805

T39: Henrik Norlander - $32,805

T39: Eric Cole - $32,805

T39: Carl Yuan - $32,805

45: Akshay Bhatia - $27,135

T46: Denny McCarthy - $21,748

T46: Kevin Roy - $21,748

T46: Brice Garnett - $21,748

T46: Davis Riley - $21,748

T46: Jim Herman - $21,748

T46: Stephan Jaeger - $21,748

T46: Dylan Wu - $21,748

T46: Ryan Armour - $21,748

T54: Martin Trainer - $18,630

T54: Trevor Cone - $18,630

T54: Scott Stallings - $18,630

T54: Dean Burmester - $18,630

T54: Brandon Wu - $18,630

T54: Kevin Yu - $18,630

T54: Brent Grant - $18,630

T54: Jacob Bridgeman - $18,630

T62: Matthias Schwab - $17,820

T62: Tyson Alexander - $17,820

T64: Joseph Bramlett - $17,496

T64: Doc Redman - $17,496

66: Justin Suh - $17,253

T67: Zecheng Dou - $17,010

T67: Andrew Landry - $17,010

69: MJ Daffue - $16,767

