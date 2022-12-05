How much did Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk win at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open? Prize money payouts explored

Adrian Meronk and Ashleigh Buhai won the 105th edition of the ISPS Handa Australian Open, which had its final on Sunday, December 4.
The Australian Open returned after two years of cancelation, with equal purses for the men's and women's categories. The 2022 edition of the championship purse was AUD 3.4 million, equally divided between the two standings. A total of 288 golfers participated, including 156 male and 108 female players.
On Sunday, Adrian Meronk won the men's event and was awarded €187,251.77 in prize money, while Ashleigh Buhai received AUD 274,550.
In the final, the Aussie golfer Adam Scott was in the lead at the beginning, but after the fourth round, his 2-over 72 shot was not enough to beat the Poland champ, who shot a closing 66 and won the championship.
Noticeably, the men's and women's championships were conducted concurrently on two golf courses with equal purses and unequal participants.
2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open women's event prize money
1. Ashleigh Buhai
- Prize money: AUD 274,550
2. Jiyai Sai
- Prize money: AUD 177,650
3. Hannah Green
- Prize money: AUD 101,745
4. Grace Kim
- Prize money: AUD 80,750
5. Minjee Lee
- Prize money: AUD 68,476
6. Jenny Sinn
- Prize money: AUD 56,525
7. So Yeon Ryu
- Prize money: AUD 48,450
T8: Marina Alex and Stephanie Kyriacou
- Prize money: AUD 38,275.50
T10: Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho, and Cassie Porter
- Prize money: AUD 29,931.33
13: Stephanie Bunque
- Prize money: AUD 26,001.50
T14: Xiyu Lin, Chondala Chayanun, and Sarah Jane Smith
- Prize money: AUD 23,740.50
T17: Sarah Kemp, and Gabriela Ruffels
- Prize money: AUD $21,318
T19: Momoka Kobori, and Sarah Kouskova
- Prize money: AUD 19,380
22: Karrie Webb
- Prize money: AUD 18,249.50
23: Jennifer Chang
- Prize money: AUD 17,765
24: Ya Chun Chang
- Prize money: AUD 17,280.50
T25: Cara Gorlei and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan
- Prize money: AUD $16,553.75
T27: Kirsten Rudgeley, Ayaka Sugihara, and Kristalle Blum
- Prize money: AUD $15,342.50
T30:Juliana Hung, Breanna Gill, and Whitney Hillier
- Prize money: AUD 13,889
T33: Amy Taylor and Kono Matsumoto
- Prize money: AUD 12,677.25
T35: Julienne Soo and Stephanie Na
- Prize money: AUD $11,708.75
T37: Tamara Johns, Munchin Keh,Chayanit Wangmahaporn, and Katelyn Must
- Prize money: AUD 10,659
41: Hitaashee Bakshi
- Prize money: AUD 9,851.50
T42: Onkanok Soisuwan, Sheradyn Johnson, and Soo Jin Lee
- Prize money: AUD 9,044
T46: Saraporn Chamchoi, Jessica Boyce, Kultida Pramphun, Siyi Keh, Stefanie Hall, Thalia Martin
- Prize money: AUD 7,415.40
T52: Ching-Ling Chang, Prima Thammararak, and Seher Atwal
- Prize money: AUD 5,966.50
T55: Nayeon Eum and Lora Assad
- Prize money: AUD 5,410.25
57: Grace Lennon
- Prize money: AUD 5,168
T58: Montana Strauss and Paige Stubbs
- Prize money: AUD 4,925.75
T60: Jenna Hunter and Wansa Zhou
- Prize money: AUD 4,602.75
62: Alison Walshe
- Prize money: AUD 4,360.50
2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Men's Event prize money
1. Adrian Meronk
- Prize money:€187,251.77
2. Adam Scott
- Prize money: €121,162.91
3. Min Woo Lee
- Prize money: €69,393.30
T4. Haydn Barron, Alejandro Canizares
- Prize money:€50,888.42
6. Josh Geary
- Prize money: €38,551.84
T7. Andrew Martin, Matthew Millar, Conor Purcell
- Prize money: €28,418.21
T10: Lucas Herbert, Nicolai Hojgaard, Hayden Hopewell, Tom Lewis, David Michruzzi, Jason Norris, Pierre Pineau
- Prize money: €18,221.64
17: Gunner Wiebe
- Prize money: €14,869.99
T18: David Bransdon, John Lyras, Jason Scrivener, Michael Sim, Jack Thompson, and Luke Toomey
- Prize money: €13,070.91
T24: Jarryd Felton, David Horsey, Liam Johnston and Takumi Kanaya
- Prize money: €11,290.18
T28: Maverick Antcliff, Velten Meyer, and Dimitrios Papadatos
- Prize money: €10,133.63
T31: Ryo Hisatsune, Deyen Lawson, and Jack Munro
- Prize money: €9,142.29
T34: Connor McKinney and Justin Warren
- Prize money: €8,316.18
T36: Blake Collyer and Matt Jones
- Prize money: €7,710.37
T38: Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox, Rasmus Hojgaard, Peter Lonard, Jediah Morgan, Zach Murray, Cameron Percy, Thomas Power Horan, and Shae Wools Cobb
- Prize money: €6,498.74
T47: Wenyi Ding, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, and Christopher Wood
- Prize money: €5,176.96
T51: Nick Flanagan, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Kohei Okada, Terry Pilkadaris, and Peter Wilson
- Prize money: €4,295.78
T57: Matthew Griffin and Jack Murdoch
- Prize money: €3,689.96
T59: Josh Armstrong, Kit Bittle, Greg Chalmers, and Jack Hughes
- Prize money: €3,359.52
T63: Scott Arnold and Harrison Endycott
- Prize money: €3,029.07
T65: Charlie Dann and Daniel Hillier
- Prize money: €2,808.78
T67: Derek Ackerman, Daniel Gale, and Lucas Higgins
- Prize money: €2,533.41
T70: Max McCardle, and Kristoffer Reitan
- Prize money: €2,258.04