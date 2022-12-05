How much did Ashleigh Buhai and Adrian Meronk win at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open? Prize money payouts explored

Adrian Meronk and Ashleigh Buhai won the 105th edition of the ISPS Handa Australian Open, which had its final on Sunday, December 4.

The Australian Open returned after two years of cancelation, with equal purses for the men's and women's categories. The 2022 edition of the championship purse was AUD 3.4 million, equally divided between the two standings. A total of 288 golfers participated, including 156 male and 108 female players.

On Sunday, Adrian Meronk won the men's event and was awarded €187,251.77 in prize money, while Ashleigh Buhai received AUD 274,550.

In the final, the Aussie golfer Adam Scott was in the lead at the beginning, but after the fourth round, his 2-over 72 shot was not enough to beat the Poland champ, who shot a closing 66 and won the championship.

Noticeably, the men's and women's championships were conducted concurrently on two golf courses with equal purses and unequal participants.

2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open women's event prize money

1. Ashleigh Buhai

Prize money: AUD 274,550

2. Jiyai Sai

Prize money: AUD 177,650

3. Hannah Green

Prize money: AUD 101,745

4. Grace Kim

Prize money: AUD 80,750

5. Minjee Lee

Prize money: AUD 68,476

6. Jenny Sinn

Prize money: AUD 56,525

7. So Yeon Ryu

Prize money: AUD 48,450

T8: Marina Alex and Stephanie Kyriacou

Prize money: AUD 38,275.50

T10: Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho, and Cassie Porter

Prize money: AUD 29,931.33

13: Stephanie Bunque

Prize money: AUD 26,001.50

T14: Xiyu Lin, Chondala Chayanun, and Sarah Jane Smith

Prize money: AUD 23,740.50

T17: Sarah Kemp, and Gabriela Ruffels

Prize money: AUD $21,318

T19: Momoka Kobori, and Sarah Kouskova

Prize money: AUD 19,380

22: Karrie Webb

Prize money: AUD 18,249.50

23: Jennifer Chang

Prize money: AUD 17,765

24: Ya Chun Chang

Prize money: AUD 17,280.50

T25: Cara Gorlei and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan

Prize money: AUD $16,553.75

T27: Kirsten Rudgeley, Ayaka Sugihara, and Kristalle Blum

Prize money: AUD $15,342.50

T30:Juliana Hung, Breanna Gill, and Whitney Hillier

Prize money: AUD 13,889

T33: Amy Taylor and Kono Matsumoto

Prize money: AUD 12,677.25

T35: Julienne Soo and Stephanie Na

Prize money: AUD $11,708.75

T37: Tamara Johns, Munchin Keh,Chayanit Wangmahaporn, and Katelyn Must

Prize money: AUD 10,659

41: Hitaashee Bakshi

Prize money: AUD 9,851.50

T42: Onkanok Soisuwan, Sheradyn Johnson, and Soo Jin Lee

Prize money: AUD 9,044

T46: Saraporn Chamchoi, Jessica Boyce, Kultida Pramphun, Siyi Keh, Stefanie Hall, Thalia Martin

Prize money: AUD 7,415.40

T52: Ching-Ling Chang, Prima Thammararak, and Seher Atwal

Prize money: AUD 5,966.50

T55: Nayeon Eum and Lora Assad

Prize money: AUD 5,410.25

57: Grace Lennon

Prize money: AUD 5,168

T58: Montana Strauss and Paige Stubbs

Prize money: AUD 4,925.75

T60: Jenna Hunter and Wansa Zhou

Prize money: AUD 4,602.75

62: Alison Walshe

Prize money: AUD 4,360.50

2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Men's Event prize money

1. Adrian Meronk

Prize money:€187,251.77

2. Adam Scott

Prize money: €121,162.91

3. Min Woo Lee

Prize money: €69,393.30

T4. Haydn Barron, Alejandro Canizares

Prize money:€50,888.42

6. Josh Geary

Prize money: €38,551.84

T7. Andrew Martin, Matthew Millar, Conor Purcell

Prize money: €28,418.21

T10: Lucas Herbert, Nicolai Hojgaard, Hayden Hopewell, Tom Lewis, David Michruzzi, Jason Norris, Pierre Pineau

Prize money: €18,221.64

17: Gunner Wiebe

Prize money: €14,869.99

T18: David Bransdon, John Lyras, Jason Scrivener, Michael Sim, Jack Thompson, and Luke Toomey

Prize money: €13,070.91

T24: Jarryd Felton, David Horsey, Liam Johnston and Takumi Kanaya

Prize money: €11,290.18

T28: Maverick Antcliff, Velten Meyer, and Dimitrios Papadatos

Prize money: €10,133.63

T31: Ryo Hisatsune, Deyen Lawson, and Jack Munro

Prize money: €9,142.29

T34: Connor McKinney and Justin Warren

Prize money: €8,316.18

T36: Blake Collyer and Matt Jones

Prize money: €7,710.37

T38: Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox, Rasmus Hojgaard, Peter Lonard, Jediah Morgan, Zach Murray, Cameron Percy, Thomas Power Horan, and Shae Wools Cobb

Prize money: €6,498.74

T47: Wenyi Ding, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, and Christopher Wood

Prize money: €5,176.96

T51: Nick Flanagan, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Kohei Okada, Terry Pilkadaris, and Peter Wilson

Prize money: €4,295.78

T57: Matthew Griffin and Jack Murdoch

Prize money: €3,689.96

T59: Josh Armstrong, Kit Bittle, Greg Chalmers, and Jack Hughes

Prize money: €3,359.52

T63: Scott Arnold and Harrison Endycott

Prize money: €3,029.07

T65: Charlie Dann and Daniel Hillier

Prize money: €2,808.78

T67: Derek Ackerman, Daniel Gale, and Lucas Higgins

Prize money: €2,533.41

T70: Max McCardle, and Kristoffer Reitan

Prize money: €2,258.04

Poll : 0 votes