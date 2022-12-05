Adrian Meronk, Ashleigh Buhai, and Kipp Popert win at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Polish golfer Adrian Meronk lifted the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy on Sunday, December 4, defeating home favorite Adam Scott by five shots.
Ashleigh Buhai won the women's event title, while England golfer Kipp Popert grabbed the All Abilities title for para golfers.
Former World No. 1 Adam Scott had a one-shot overnight lead but sealed the runner-up position thanks to his final-round score of 2-over 72. Meronk, who won the European Tour in July, added a second tour title this year.
For the first time in the history of golf, the ISPS Handa Australian Open offered an equal purse for men's and women's events, with all the events organized concurrently on two courses.
Meronk and Buhai earned points to be added to their world rankings with this win and took home a whopping amount of prize money. Adrian won €187,251, while the women's champion, Ashleigh Buhai, took home €274,550 from the ISPS Handa Australian Open.
2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Women's final leaderboard
- 1. Ashleigh Buhai
- 2. Jiyai Sai
- 3. Hannah Green
- 4. Grace Kim
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 6. Jenny Sinn
- 7. So Yeon Ryu
- T8: Marina Alex and Stephanie Kyriacou
- T10: Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho, and Cassie Porter
- 13: Stephanie Bunque
- T14: Xiyu Lin, Chondala Chayanun, and Sarah Jane Smith
- T17: Sarah Kemp, and Gabriela Ruffels
- T19: Momoka Kobori, and Sarah Kouskova
- 22: Karrie Webb
- 23: Jennifer Chang
- 24: Ya Chun Chang
- T25: Cara Gorlei, and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan
- T27: Kirsten Rudgeley, Ayaka Sugihara, and Kristalle Blum
- T30:Juliana Hung, Breanna Gil, and Whitney Hillier
- T33: Amy Taylor, and Kono Matsumoto
- T35: Julienne Soo and Stephanie Na
- T37: Tamara Johns, Munchin Keh,Chayanit Wangmahaporn, and Katelyn Must
- 41: Hitaashee Bakshi
- T42: Onkanok Soisuwan, Sheradyn Johnson, and Soo Jin Lee
- T46: Saraporn Chamchoi, Jessica Boyce, Kultida Pramphun, Siyi Keh, Stefanie Hall, Thalia Martin
- T52: Ching-Ling Chang, Prima Thammararak, and Seher Atwal
- T55: Nayeon Eum and Lora Assad
- 57: Grace Lennon
- T58: Montana Strauss and Paige Stubbs
- T60: Jenna Hunter and Wansa Zhou
- 62: Alison Walshe
2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Men's final leaderboard
- 1. Adrian Meronk
- 2. Adam Scott
- 3. Min Woo Lee
- T4. Haydn Barron , Alejandro Canizares
- 6. Josh Geary
- T7. Andrew Martin, Matthew Millar, Conor Purcell
- T10: Lucas Herbert, Nicolai Hojgaard, Hayden Hopewell, Tom Lewis, David Michrluzzi, Jason Norris, Pierre Pineau
- 17: Gunner Wiebe
- T18: David Bransdon, John Lyras, Jason Scrivener, Michael Sim, Jack Thompson, and Luke Toomey
- T24: Jarryd Felton, David Horsey, Liam Johnston and Takumi Kanaya
- T28: Maverick Antcliff, Velten Meyer, and Dimitrios Papadatos
- T31: Ryo Hisatsune, Deyen Lawson, and Jack Munro
- T34: Connor McKinney and Justin Warren
- T36: Blake Collyer and Matt Jones
- T38: Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox, Rasmus Hojgaard, Peter Lonard, Jediah Morgan, Zach Murray, Cam,eron Percy, Thomas Power Horan and Shae Wools Cobb
- T47: Wenyi Ding, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, and Christopher Wood
- T51: Nick Flanagan, Alfredo Garcia-Her,edia, Kohei Okada, Terry Pilkadaris and Peter Wilson
- T57: Matthew Griffin and Jack Murdoch
- T59: Josh Armstrong, Kit Bittle, Greg Chalmers, and Jack Hughes
- T63: Scott Arnold and Harrison Endycott
- T65: Charlie Dann and Daniel Hillier
- T67: Derek Ackerman, Daniel Gale, and Lucas Higgins
- T70: Max McCardle, and Kristoffer Reitan