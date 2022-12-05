Adrian Meronk, Ashleigh Buhai, and Kipp Popert win at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open

Polish golfer Adrian Meronk lifted the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open trophy on Sunday, December 4, defeating home favorite Adam Scott by five shots.

Ashleigh Buhai won the women's event title, while England golfer Kipp Popert grabbed the All Abilities title for para golfers.

Former World No. 1 Adam Scott had a one-shot overnight lead but sealed the runner-up position thanks to his final-round score of 2-over 72. Meronk, who won the European Tour in July, added a second tour title this year.

For the first time in the history of golf, the ISPS Handa Australian Open offered an equal purse for men's and women's events, with all the events organized concurrently on two courses.

Meronk and Buhai earned points to be added to their world rankings with this win and took home a whopping amount of prize money. Adrian won €187,251, while the women's champion, Ashleigh Buhai, took home €274,550 from the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Women's final leaderboard

1. Ashleigh Buhai

2. Jiyai Sai

3. Hannah Green

4. Grace Kim

5. Minjee Lee

6. Jenny Sinn

7. So Yeon Ryu

T8: Marina Alex and Stephanie Kyriacou

T10: Yuri Yoshida, Jennifer Kupcho, and Cassie Porter

13: Stephanie Bunque

T14: Xiyu Lin, Chondala Chayanun, and Sarah Jane Smith

T17: Sarah Kemp, and Gabriela Ruffels

T19: Momoka Kobori, and Sarah Kouskova

22: Karrie Webb

23: Jennifer Chang

24: Ya Chun Chang

T25: Cara Gorlei, and Patcharajutar Kongkraphan

T27: Kirsten Rudgeley, Ayaka Sugihara, and Kristalle Blum

T30:Juliana Hung, Breanna Gil, and Whitney Hillier

T33: Amy Taylor, and Kono Matsumoto

T35: Julienne Soo and Stephanie Na

T37: Tamara Johns, Munchin Keh,Chayanit Wangmahaporn, and Katelyn Must

41: Hitaashee Bakshi

T42: Onkanok Soisuwan, Sheradyn Johnson, and Soo Jin Lee

T46: Saraporn Chamchoi, Jessica Boyce, Kultida Pramphun, Siyi Keh, Stefanie Hall, Thalia Martin

T52: Ching-Ling Chang, Prima Thammararak, and Seher Atwal

T55: Nayeon Eum and Lora Assad

57: Grace Lennon

T58: Montana Strauss and Paige Stubbs

T60: Jenna Hunter and Wansa Zhou

62: Alison Walshe

2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open Men's final leaderboard

1. Adrian Meronk

2. Adam Scott

3. Min Woo Lee

T4. Haydn Barron , Alejandro Canizares

6. Josh Geary

T7. Andrew Martin, Matthew Millar, Conor Purcell

T10: Lucas Herbert, Nicolai Hojgaard, Hayden Hopewell, Tom Lewis, David Michrluzzi, Jason Norris, Pierre Pineau

17: Gunner Wiebe

T18: David Bransdon, John Lyras, Jason Scrivener, Michael Sim, Jack Thompson, and Luke Toomey

T24: Jarryd Felton, David Horsey, Liam Johnston and Takumi Kanaya

T28: Maverick Antcliff, Velten Meyer, and Dimitrios Papadatos

T31: Ryo Hisatsune, Deyen Lawson, and Jack Munro

T34: Connor McKinney and Justin Warren

T36: Blake Collyer and Matt Jones

T38: Cameron Davis, Ryan Fox, Rasmus Hojgaard, Peter Lonard, Jediah Morgan, Zach Murray, Cam,eron Percy, Thomas Power Horan and Shae Wools Cobb

T47: Wenyi Ding, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, and Christopher Wood

T51: Nick Flanagan, Alfredo Garcia-Her,edia, Kohei Okada, Terry Pilkadaris and Peter Wilson

T57: Matthew Griffin and Jack Murdoch

T59: Josh Armstrong, Kit Bittle, Greg Chalmers, and Jack Hughes

T63: Scott Arnold and Harrison Endycott

T65: Charlie Dann and Daniel Hillier

T67: Derek Ackerman, Daniel Gale, and Lucas Higgins

T70: Max McCardle, and Kristoffer Reitan

