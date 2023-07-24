How much did each LIV Golfer win at The Open Championship 2023? Brooks Koepka and others’ prize money explored

The Open Championship 2023 concluded successfully on Sunday, July 23, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The newly crowned champion Brian Harman received the biggest paycheck of $3 million.

However, the overall field that made the cut received some sort of amount after the tournament. As for the LIV Golfer's payout, Henrik Stenson, who finished on T13 rank, earned the most at the fourth and final major tournament.

Henrik Stenson at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

How much did each LIV Golfer earn after the Open Championship 2023?

A total of 16 LIV Golfer qualified for the 151st edition of the Open Championship. The like of the PGA Championship 2023 winner Brooks Koepka, the defending champion Cameron Smith, and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson lead the campaign entering the Royal Liverpool Golf Club last Thursday.

However, after the cut was made, seven LIV Golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, and even Phil Mickelson could not confirm a spot for the weekend's play.

Finally, after the end of the tournament, it was PGA Tour's Brian Harman who secured his first major victory. Meanwhile, for LIV Golf, it was Henrik Stenson who topped the table amongst his fellow league players. He finished T13 and earned the highest amount of $232,875.

Here is the table standings and prize money breakout for LIV Golfers at the Open Championship:

T13 - Henrik Stenson - $232,875

T17 - Laurie Canter - $187,900

T23 - Louis Oosthuizen - $121,500

T33 - Richard Bland - $84,112

T33 - Patrick Reed - $84,112

T33 - Cameron Smith - $84,112

T49 - Abraham Ancer - $45,933

T60 - Bryson DeChambeau - $39,900

T64 - Brooks Koepka - $39,025

T71 - Thomas Pieters - $37,550

MC - Phil Mickelson - 0

MC - Dustin Johnson - 0

MC - Talor Gooch - 0

MC - Branden Grace - 0

MC - Joaquin Niemann - 0

MC - Charl Schwartzel - 0

How much did the overall field earn at the Open Championship 2023?

The 151st edition of the Open Championship had the highest-ever prize pool of $16.5 million in its history. Brian Harman may have won the prestigious Claret Jug, but, 75 other golfers also took some about leaving the Royal Liver Pool Golf Club.

Here is the prize money breakout for the overall field:

1: Brian Harman - $3,000,000

T2: Tom Kim - $1,084,625

T2: Sepp Straka - $1,084,625

T2: Jason Day - $1,084,625

T2: Jon Rahm - $1,084,625

T6: Rory McIlroy - $551,250

T6: Emiliano Grillo - $551,250

T8: Shubhankar Sharma - $403,350

T8: Cameron Young - $403,350

T10: Max Homa - $308,400

T10: Matthew Jordan - $308,400

T10: Tommy Fleetwood - $308,400

T13: Henrik Stenson - $232,875

T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $232,875

T13: Thomas Detry - $232,875

T13: Viktor Hovland - $232,875

T17: Laurie Canter - $187,900

T17: Xander Schauffele - $187,900

T17:Alex Fitzpatrick - $187,900

T20: Tyrrell Hatton - $163,067

T20: Sungae Im - $163,067

T20: Antoine Rozner - $163,067

T23: Adrian Meronk - $121,500

T23: Scottie Scheffler - $121,500

T23: Matthew Southgate - $121,500

T23:Louis Oosthuizen - $121,500

T23: Alex Noren - $121,500

T23: Stewart Cink - $121,500

T23: Byeong Hun An - $121,500

T23: Rickie Fowler - $121,500

T23: Jordan Spieth - $121,500

T23: Nicolai Hojgaard - $121,500

T33: Adam Scott - $84,112

T33: Oliver Wilson - $84,112

T33: Wyndham Clark - $84,112

T33: Richard Bland - $84,112

T33: Patrick Reed - $84,112

T33: Cameron Smith - $84,112

T33: Patrick Cantlay - $84,112

T33: Romain Langasque - $84,112

T41: Marcel Siem - $58,725

T41: Victor Perez - $58,725

T41: Hurly Long - $58,725

T41: Jordan Smith - $58,725

T41: J.T. Poston - $58,725

T41: Alexander Bjork - $58,725

T41: Min Woo Lee - $58,725

T41: Matt Fitzpatrick - $58,725

T49: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $45,933

T49: Abraham Ancer - $45,933

T49: Brendon Todd - $45,933

T52: Ryan Fox - $43,433

T52: Michael Stewart - $43,433

T52: Corey Conners - $43,433

T55: Andrew Putnam - $41,375

T55: Adrian Otaegui - $41,375

T55: Gary Woodland - $41,375

T55: Zach Johnson - $41,375

59: Brandon Robinson Thompson - $40,500

T60: Scott Stallings - $39,900

T60: Bryson DeChambeau - $39,900

T60: Kurt Kitayama - $39,900

T60: Rikuya Hoshino - $39,900

T64: Padraig Harrington - $39,025

T64: Brooks Koepka - $39,025

T64: Richie Ramsay - $39,025

T64: Guido Migliozzi - $39,025

T68: Danny Willett - $38,033

T68: David Lingmerth - $38,033

T68: Sami Valimaki - $38,033

T71: Robert MacIntyre - $37,550

T71: Joost Luiten - $37,550

T71: Thomas Pieters - $37,550

T74: Christo Lamprecht (a) - $0

T74: Thriston Lawrence - $37,300

76: Zack Fischer - $37,175

The PGA Tour will now be headed to TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota for the 3M Open 2023.