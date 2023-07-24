How much did each LIV Golfer win at The Open Championship 2023? Brooks Koepka and others’ prize money explored

The Open Championship 2023 concluded successfully on Sunday, July 23, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The newly crowned champion Brian Harman received the biggest paycheck of $3 million.
However, the overall field that made the cut received some sort of amount after the tournament. As for the LIV Golfer's payout, Henrik Stenson, who finished on T13 rank, earned the most at the fourth and final major tournament.
How much did each LIV Golfer earn after the Open Championship 2023?
A total of 16 LIV Golfer qualified for the 151st edition of the Open Championship. The like of the PGA Championship 2023 winner Brooks Koepka, the defending champion Cameron Smith, and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson lead the campaign entering the Royal Liverpool Golf Club last Thursday.
However, after the cut was made, seven LIV Golfers, including Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, and even Phil Mickelson could not confirm a spot for the weekend's play.
Finally, after the end of the tournament, it was PGA Tour's Brian Harman who secured his first major victory. Meanwhile, for LIV Golf, it was Henrik Stenson who topped the table amongst his fellow league players. He finished T13 and earned the highest amount of $232,875.
Here is the table standings and prize money breakout for LIV Golfers at the Open Championship:
- T13 - Henrik Stenson - $232,875
- T17 - Laurie Canter - $187,900
- T23 - Louis Oosthuizen - $121,500
- T33 - Richard Bland - $84,112
- T33 - Patrick Reed - $84,112
- T33 - Cameron Smith - $84,112
- T49 - Abraham Ancer - $45,933
- T60 - Bryson DeChambeau - $39,900
- T64 - Brooks Koepka - $39,025
- T71 - Thomas Pieters - $37,550
- MC - Phil Mickelson - 0
- MC - Dustin Johnson - 0
- MC - Talor Gooch - 0
- MC - Branden Grace - 0
- MC - Joaquin Niemann - 0
- MC - Charl Schwartzel - 0
How much did the overall field earn at the Open Championship 2023?
The 151st edition of the Open Championship had the highest-ever prize pool of $16.5 million in its history. Brian Harman may have won the prestigious Claret Jug, but, 75 other golfers also took some about leaving the Royal Liver Pool Golf Club.
Here is the prize money breakout for the overall field:
- 1: Brian Harman - $3,000,000
- T2: Tom Kim - $1,084,625
- T2: Sepp Straka - $1,084,625
- T2: Jason Day - $1,084,625
- T2: Jon Rahm - $1,084,625
- T6: Rory McIlroy - $551,250
- T6: Emiliano Grillo - $551,250
- T8: Shubhankar Sharma - $403,350
- T8: Cameron Young - $403,350
- T10: Max Homa - $308,400
- T10: Matthew Jordan - $308,400
- T10: Tommy Fleetwood - $308,400
- T13: Henrik Stenson - $232,875
- T13: Hideki Matsuyama - $232,875
- T13: Thomas Detry - $232,875
- T13: Viktor Hovland - $232,875
- T17: Laurie Canter - $187,900
- T17: Xander Schauffele - $187,900
- T17:Alex Fitzpatrick - $187,900
- T20: Tyrrell Hatton - $163,067
- T20: Sungae Im - $163,067
- T20: Antoine Rozner - $163,067
- T23: Adrian Meronk - $121,500
- T23: Scottie Scheffler - $121,500
- T23: Matthew Southgate - $121,500
- T23:Louis Oosthuizen - $121,500
- T23: Alex Noren - $121,500
- T23: Stewart Cink - $121,500
- T23: Byeong Hun An - $121,500
- T23: Rickie Fowler - $121,500
- T23: Jordan Spieth - $121,500
- T23: Nicolai Hojgaard - $121,500
- T33: Adam Scott - $84,112
- T33: Oliver Wilson - $84,112
- T33: Wyndham Clark - $84,112
- T33: Richard Bland - $84,112
- T33: Patrick Reed - $84,112
- T33: Cameron Smith - $84,112
- T33: Patrick Cantlay - $84,112
- T33: Romain Langasque - $84,112
- T41: Marcel Siem - $58,725
- T41: Victor Perez - $58,725
- T41: Hurly Long - $58,725
- T41: Jordan Smith - $58,725
- T41: J.T. Poston - $58,725
- T41: Alexander Bjork - $58,725
- T41: Min Woo Lee - $58,725
- T41: Matt Fitzpatrick - $58,725
- T49: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $45,933
- T49: Abraham Ancer - $45,933
- T49: Brendon Todd - $45,933
- T52: Ryan Fox - $43,433
- T52: Michael Stewart - $43,433
- T52: Corey Conners - $43,433
- T55: Andrew Putnam - $41,375
- T55: Adrian Otaegui - $41,375
- T55: Gary Woodland - $41,375
- T55: Zach Johnson - $41,375
- 59: Brandon Robinson Thompson - $40,500
- T60: Scott Stallings - $39,900
- T60: Bryson DeChambeau - $39,900
- T60: Kurt Kitayama - $39,900
- T60: Rikuya Hoshino - $39,900
- T64: Padraig Harrington - $39,025
- T64: Brooks Koepka - $39,025
- T64: Richie Ramsay - $39,025
- T64: Guido Migliozzi - $39,025
- T68: Danny Willett - $38,033
- T68: David Lingmerth - $38,033
- T68: Sami Valimaki - $38,033
- T71: Robert MacIntyre - $37,550
- T71: Joost Luiten - $37,550
- T71: Thomas Pieters - $37,550
- T74: Christo Lamprecht (a) - $0
- T74: Thriston Lawrence - $37,300
- 76: Zack Fischer - $37,175
The PGA Tour will now be headed to TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota for the 3M Open 2023.