How much money has Charlie Woods won so far?

Charlie Woods is trying to make his footing in golf slow and steady. However, being the legend's son, eyes are always on the 13-year-old. Charlie has impressed a lot of golf lovers and they are expecting him to follow in his father's footsteps.

As far as money is concerned, Charlie has already earned quite a sum. He recently participated in the PNC Championship, where he and his dad, Tiger Woods, took home the sum of $45,167. Charlie would get half of it. In the 2021 PNC Championship, Team Woods was the runner-up, getting $80,000 as the prize money.

Charlie could become a millionaire before turning pro

As per NIL Platform Opendorse's senior director, Sam Weber, Charlie doesn't need to turn professional to become a millionaire.

"Charlie is in rare air, just from name recognition alone. He’s similar to Arch Manning, Bronny James and even Shaquille O’Neal’s sons in that way. He’s probably looking at seven figures as soon as he’s eligible," Weber explained to Sportico.

"...Would be surprising if the brands that have been prominent in Tiger’s career would not want to join the fold. You can almost see the Nike commercial with the two of them," Weber added.

Charlie Woods' earnings

Charlie Woods has gradually been making his name

As per the website Wealthymint.com, Charlie Woods has earned around $1.5-$5 million so far. He was seen donning Nike's kit in the recent PNC Championship.

Charlie has used TaylorMade SIM during the PNC Championship, which costs around $549.99 and a TaylorMade P7MC, costing $1,399.99.

Charlie Woods' profile

Charlie Woods was born to Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren on February 8, 2008.

Charlie started playing golf himself and gradually turned into a competitive player. He participated in a U.S. kids’ golf competition at the Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.

Charlie Axel Woods scored a three-under 33 over nine holes in the 11-year-old division of the Palm City tournament. He finished with three birdies and no bogeys.

"Don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s" - Woods to Charlie

Charlie Woods during PNC Championship 2022 (Image Via PGA Tour)

During the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods told NBC that he suggested that his son Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy's swing and not his swing. The 82-time Major winner believes that Rory has a better swing than him.

“Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance,” Woods said.

Woods was asked if he had tried any similar tactics with his son, like his father used on him. He said that it was getting to the point where he believed if he couldn't get in Charlie's head, no one else could either. Woods' father Earl introduced him to the gold and Tiger carried forward the legacy with his son.

“No. 1, without a doubt, you get out what you put into it. And don’t expect any results if you don’t put any work into it," Woods said on being asked the advice given by his dad.

