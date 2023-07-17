How much did Steph Curry earn at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament? Star’s charity donation amount explored

Steph Curry has collected another trophy into his cabinet. The legendary basketball player recently won the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament after beating former tennis player Mardy Fish.

Curry won a whopping paycheck of $125,000. But since he is an amateur player, the prize money will be donated to charity. Interestingly, he has become the only fifth active athlete to win the American Century Championship.

Steph Curry with the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament trophy (via Getty Images)

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament had a prize pool of $600,000. However, only if a professional golfer wins, they get their hands on the entire amount, else the win is counted as the player's handicap and the amount goes to charity.

Steph Curry speaks on his eagle shot at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Steph Curry registered his first golf win after hitting a 152-yard hole-in-one in the par-three seventh hole. He carded a score of 75 to defeat Mardy Fish who scored 73.

After the win, Curry shared his feelings about the epic eagle he hit to win his first golf title.

"That was wild," Curry told reporters. "It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you're painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out."

Steph Curry with his son at the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament (via Getty Images)

American professional ice hockey player Joe Pavelski, who finished third, also expressed his amusement after seeing the eagle from Curry. He said:

"You see it land, and it just disappears. It was pretty cool. We were trying to get to Steph. He just kind of spins out of it and takes off. He’s got some good speed on him."

Who ended in the top 10 on the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament leaderboard?

The 34th edition of the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament, often known as the American Century Championship, saw a total of 54 celebrities competing at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

After three days of competitive golf, it was the Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry who clinched his first golf title. He has been competing in the tournament for almost a decade consecutively.

Here are the top 10 celebrities on the leaderboard:

1 - Steph Curry

2 - Mardy Fish

3 - Joe Pavelski

4 - Mark Mulder

5 - Aaron Rodgers

6 - Annika Sorenstam

7 - Derek Lowe

8 - Tony Romo

T9 - John Elway

T9 - Michael Pena

Interestingly, Annika Sorenstam was the only professional golfer in the top 10 on the leaderboard of the 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament.