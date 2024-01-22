How much did Steven Alker win at the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship? $2,000,000 purse’s prize money payout explored

Steven Alker won the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, January 20, with a score of 25-under. In addition to the title, Alker took home the lion's share of the $2,000,000 tournament purse.

Alker received $340,000 for his victory in the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The other three members of the Top four received amounts of over $100,000.

Expand Tweet

2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship full payouts

Below is the full payout for the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

1 Steven Alker (-25) $340,000

2 Harrison Frazar (-21) $200,000

3 Steve Stricker (-20) $140,000

4 David Toms (-17) $110,000

T5 Scott Parel (-14) $93,000

T5 Stewart Cink (-14) $93,000

7 Darren Clarke (-13) $77,000

T8 Jerry Kelly (-12) $58,000

T8 Stephen Ames (-12) $58,000

T8 Rocco Mediate (-12) $58,000

T8 Justin Leonard (-12) $58,000

T12 Mark Hensby (-11) $41,250

T12 Alex Cejka (-11) $41,250

T12 Ken Duke (-11) $41,250

T12 Ernie Els (-11) $41,250

T16 K.J. Choi (-10) $35,000

T16 Vijay Singh (-10) $35,000

T18 Miguel A. Jiménez (-9) $29,250

T18 Mike Weir (-9) $29,250

T18 Thongchai Jaidee (-9) $29,250

T18 Colin Montgomerie (-9) $29,250

T22 Brett Quigley (-7) $25,000

T22 Lee Janzen (-7) $25,000

T22 Bernhard Langer (-7) $25,000

T25 Tom Lehman (-6) $22,500

T25 Steve Flesch (-6) $22,500

T27 Joe Durant (-5) $19,167

T27 Stephen Dodd (-5) $19,167

T27 Scott McCarron (-5) $19,167

T30 David Duval (-4) $17,000

T30 Rod Pampling (-4) $17,000

T30 Ken Tanigawa (-4) $17,000

T33 Olin Browne (-3) $15,250

T33 Corey Pavin (-3) $15,250

T33 Marco Dawson (-3) $15,250

T33 Paul Broadhurst (-3) $15,250

T37 Billy Andrade (-2) $12,750

T37 Dicky Pride (-2) $12,750

T37 Mark O'Meara (-2) $12,750

T37 Fred Couples (-2) $12,750

41 Jay Haas (-1) $11,500

42 Jeff Sluman (E) $11,000

Mitsubishi Electric Championship: a little bit of its history

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai began in 1984 as the MONY Senior Tournament of Champions. To this day, the event is the Tournament of Champions of the previous season on the PGA Tour Champions.

The tournament has significantly increased its purse from its founding to the present day. From an initial purse of $100,000 in 1984, it grew to $250,000 in 1989. The purse surpassed the $500,000 mark in 1994 and the $1 million one in 1997. It eventually reached the current valuation of $2 million back in 2022.

Two players share the status of winning the tournament a record three times — Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2015, 2020, 2022). Six other players have won it twice, including the likes of John Cook and Hale Irwin.

The lowest score record for the current format of the event (54 holes, stroke play) stands at 25-under 191. It was set by Loren Roberts when he won in 2006 and was equaled by Steven Alker when he won the 2024 edition this weekend