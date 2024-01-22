How much did Steven Alker win at the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship? $2,000,000 purse’s prize money payout explored

Steven Alker won the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, January 20, with a score of 25-under. In addition to the title, Alker took home the lion's share of the $2,000,000 tournament purse.
Alker received $340,000 for his victory in the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship. The other three members of the Top four received amounts of over $100,000.
2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship full payouts
Below is the full payout for the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
- 1 Steven Alker (-25) $340,000
- 2 Harrison Frazar (-21) $200,000
- 3 Steve Stricker (-20) $140,000
- 4 David Toms (-17) $110,000
- T5 Scott Parel (-14) $93,000
- T5 Stewart Cink (-14) $93,000
- 7 Darren Clarke (-13) $77,000
- T8 Jerry Kelly (-12) $58,000
- T8 Stephen Ames (-12) $58,000
- T8 Rocco Mediate (-12) $58,000
- T8 Justin Leonard (-12) $58,000
- T12 Mark Hensby (-11) $41,250
- T12 Alex Cejka (-11) $41,250
- T12 Ken Duke (-11) $41,250
- T12 Ernie Els (-11) $41,250
- T16 K.J. Choi (-10) $35,000
- T16 Vijay Singh (-10) $35,000
- T18 Miguel A. Jiménez (-9) $29,250
- T18 Mike Weir (-9) $29,250
- T18 Thongchai Jaidee (-9) $29,250
- T18 Colin Montgomerie (-9) $29,250
- T22 Brett Quigley (-7) $25,000
- T22 Lee Janzen (-7) $25,000
- T22 Bernhard Langer (-7) $25,000
- T25 Tom Lehman (-6) $22,500
- T25 Steve Flesch (-6) $22,500
- T27 Joe Durant (-5) $19,167
- T27 Stephen Dodd (-5) $19,167
- T27 Scott McCarron (-5) $19,167
- T30 David Duval (-4) $17,000
- T30 Rod Pampling (-4) $17,000
- T30 Ken Tanigawa (-4) $17,000
- T33 Olin Browne (-3) $15,250
- T33 Corey Pavin (-3) $15,250
- T33 Marco Dawson (-3) $15,250
- T33 Paul Broadhurst (-3) $15,250
- T37 Billy Andrade (-2) $12,750
- T37 Dicky Pride (-2) $12,750
- T37 Mark O'Meara (-2) $12,750
- T37 Fred Couples (-2) $12,750
- 41 Jay Haas (-1) $11,500
- 42 Jeff Sluman (E) $11,000
Mitsubishi Electric Championship: a little bit of its history
The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai began in 1984 as the MONY Senior Tournament of Champions. To this day, the event is the Tournament of Champions of the previous season on the PGA Tour Champions.
The tournament has significantly increased its purse from its founding to the present day. From an initial purse of $100,000 in 1984, it grew to $250,000 in 1989. The purse surpassed the $500,000 mark in 1994 and the $1 million one in 1997. It eventually reached the current valuation of $2 million back in 2022.
Two players share the status of winning the tournament a record three times — Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2015, 2020, 2022). Six other players have won it twice, including the likes of John Cook and Hale Irwin.
The lowest score record for the current format of the event (54 holes, stroke play) stands at 25-under 191. It was set by Loren Roberts when he won in 2006 and was equaled by Steven Alker when he won the 2024 edition this weekend