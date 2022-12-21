How much does Tiger Woods' private jet cost?

Tiger Woods is one of the most celebrated golfers in the world. With 82 PGA Tour titles, Woods has earned quite a sum. He is a billionaire with a net worth of more than $1 billion.

As per Forbes magazine's report, Tiger Woods is the third sportsman and the only golfer to cross the $1 billion mark. Woods has earned more than $1.7 billion in salary, sponsorships, and endorsements in his long career.

Tiger Woods also owns a private jet, Gulfstream G550, which is one of the world's finest jets.

Gulfstream G550 details

The Gulfstream G550 costs a whopping $63 million (as per The Sun). The luxury jet has a top speed of 680mph and has a maximum range of 7,767 miles.

Apart from that, the jet is luxurious inside, an 18-seater plane, which includes a walk-in wardrobe, big bathrooms, and a dining area for him and his girlfriend Erica Herman.

The jet can also the serve the purpose of an office as it is set up with satellite communications and full internet connectivity.

Tiger Woods also owns a yacht

Tiger Woods $20-25 million yacht "Privacy"

It's not just the jet that Tiger Woods owns. Apart from the jet, Tiger owns a superyacht named “Privacy”. The Privacy costs $20 million. Woods bought the luxury boat from Christensen Shipyards in 2004.

As per the SuperYacht Fan, Woods’ yacht is a 155-foot tri-deck fiberglass motor boat with a 29½-foot beam. It consists of other vehicles such as sea-doos, ocean kayaks, and two Vespa scooters. Not only this, the Privacy also has a scuba tank filling station along with an inflatable decompression chamber.

Privacy has a total of five staterooms for a maximum of 10 guests and four cabins for a crew of nine people.

Designed by Carol Williamson & Associates, the Privacy also has a large bar and Jacuzzi tub for eight people. The yacht’s interior is a cherry woodwork, and also has a staircase with transparent steps and a cherry handrail. The large living area has an open floor plan.

Tiger Woods' net worth

As per Forbes, Tiger became only the third sportsperson to breach the $1 billion net worth mark along with LeBron James and Michael Jordan. He has earned over $1.7 billion in salary and endorsements.

Woods is a brand ambassador for multiple companies such as Gatorade, TaylorMade, Rolex, Monster Energy, and Nike. He has a 26-year-long association with Nike since 1996.

Woods owns TGR Design, a golf course design business, and TGR Live, a live event production company. He also owns a restaurant called The Woods.

Tiger recently constructed a mansion in Jupiter, Florida, which is worth between $75 and $100 million approximately. It is built on 12 acres. The property includes a practice golf course, an oxygen-therapy room, and four swimming pools.

Apart from the mansion in Florida, Tiger also owns a house in Miami worth approximately $53 million. Tiger's PGA Tour Pension Plan sums up a minimum of $20 million.

Apart from the $54 million private jet Gulfstream G550 and $25 million superyacht Privacy, Woods also has a number of cars such as Lamborghinis, Porsches, and Bentleys.

