How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 06:55 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
Nelly Korda at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open [Image via Imagn]

World No. 1 Nelly Korda was one of the many big names who played at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Held at the Erin Hills Golf Course, Korda attempted to win her first ever U.S. Women's Open. However, she was unsuccessful in doing so.

After playing four rounds at the Major championship, Korda came close to victory with a T2 finish. The 26-year-old shot 5-under par, but fell short to Maja Stark, who shot 7-under par to win the tournament. However, it must be noted that Korda had a decent performance in Round 4.

Nelly Korda began Round 4 with a birdie on the par-5 hole 1. Later, she scored a bogey on the par-3 hole six, but was quick to recover as she shot consecutive birdies on hole 7 and hole 8. Korda shot three birdies and one bogey on the front nine.

A recent Instagram post by Nelly Korda:

When it came to the back nine, Nelly Korda managed to shoot only one birdie on the par-5 hole 14. However, she shot two bogeys, which came on the par-3 hole 13 and the par-5 hole 18. Overall, Korda had a very decent outing at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open, but she couldn't finish strong.

How much did Nelly Korda earn at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open had a total purse of $12,000,000. Maja Stark from Sweden earned the lion's share of this purse as she took home $2,400,000. However, Nelly Korda also received a decent sum for her T2 finish as she earned $1,052,621.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open:

  • WINNER - Maja Stark (-7) - $2.4 million
  • T2 - Nelly Korda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T2 - Rio Takeda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T4 - Hyejin Choi (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Ruoning Yin (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Mao Saigo (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T7 - Hailee Cooper (-3) - $$358,003.50
  • T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-3) - $358,003.50
  • T9 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Angel Yin (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Linn Grant (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T12 - Charley Hull (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T12 - Hannah Green (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T14 - Ina Yoon (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Jin Young Ko (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Chiara Tamburlini (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Yealimi Noh (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Sarah Schmelzel (E) - $179,245
  • T19 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Gaby Lopez (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+1) - $138,804
  • T22 - Esther Henseleit (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Chisato Iwai (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Andrea Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Minjee Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T26 - Lydia Ko (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T26 - A Lim Kim (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T28 - Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Jing Yan (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Aline Krauter (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T31 - Auston Kim (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Allisen Corpuz (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Anna Nordqvist (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Lottie Woad (a) (+5) - $0
  • 35 - Ingrid Lindblad (+6) - $64,129
  • T36 - Nataliya Guseva (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Amy Yang (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Miyu Yamashita (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Saki Baba (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Hyunjo Yoo (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Carolina Lopez Chacarra (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Haeran Ryu (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Yuri Kawamoto (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T45 - Kiara Romero (a) (+8) - $0
  • T45 - Sophie Hausmann (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Sakura Koiwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Akie Iwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Amari Avery (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Celine Boutier (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T51 - Jinhee Im (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Gemma Dryburgh (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Rayee Feng (a) (+9) - $0
  • 54 - In Gee Chun (+10) - $$29,083
  • 55 - Maria Jose Marin (a) (+11) - $0
  • T56 - Shiho Kuwaki (+12) - $27,501
  • T56 - Youmin Hwang (+12) - $27,501
  • 58 - Celine Borge (+15) - $26,527
  • 59 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+16) - $26,041
  • 60 - Wichanee Meechai (+19) - $25,797
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

