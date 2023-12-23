How was Tiger Woods’ year in golf? Exploring the golfer's outings, injuries and earnings from 2023

Tiger Woods' performance was inconsistent in 2023. The American golfer had developed plantar fasciitis in December 2022 and said that he would only be focused on Majors in 2023.

After missing the initial few tournaments of the calendar year 2023, Woods joined the stellar field of The Genesis Invitational, a designated PGA Tour event. The tournament was held from February 16-19 at the Riviera Golf Course and Woods ended up with a score of under 1 and settled for the 45th position.

He took home $59,560 in prize money from the total purse of $20 million. He played four rounds of 69-74-67-73 in the tournament.

He then participated in the Masters, the first major of the year, in April. The competition was held at the Augusta National Golf Course. But the cold temperature on the third day made his lingering problems worse and he withdrew from the competition after playing a few holes.

Woods underwent a subtalar fusion surgery a few weeks later and avoided playing golf to fully concentrate on his recuperation. He went away for a few months. Llater in October, he was spotted playing golf with his son, Charlie. Woods even accompanied his son to junior tournaments and carried his bag.

Woods returned to professional tournament play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, following a nearly seven-month hiatus. He finished in a tie for 18th place in the competition with four rounds of 75-70-71-72, earning $130,000 in prize money.

He also competed in the 2023 PNC championship, which was concluded last week. He was joined by his son, and the father-son duo shot two rounds of 64-61 and settled in a tie with Team Cink, Team Daly, Team Lehman, and Team Kuchar for fifth place.

Here are the results and earnings of Tiger Woods in 2023:

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T45

Score: 69-74-67-73

Prize money: $59,560.00

Masters Tournament

Result: W/D

Score: 74-73

Hero World Challenge

Result: 18

Score: 75-70-71-72

Prize money: $130,000.00

PNC Championship

Result: T5

Score: 64-61

Prize money: $47,000

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods committed to competing in at least one tournament a month in 2024. The 15-time Major champion confessed in one of his interviews ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenges that he would try to compete in at least one tournament per month.

“Once a month seems reasonable. It gives me a couple of weeks to recover and a week to tune up. Maybe I can get into the rhythm," Woods said (via Golf Channel).

The 2024 season of the PGA Tour will kick off in the first week of January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is reserved only for the winners of the PGA Tour events from last season.

Tiger Woods is most likely to start his 2024 journey with the Genesis Invitational Open, which takes place in February. However, so far, there has been no official announcement from Woods' side about his next outing.