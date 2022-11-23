“I ate improperly for almost a year” - Bryson DeChambeau says he regrets his failed experiment

Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘experiment' is famous. The golfer gained 50 pounds and marched his way to win the Open. The super-sized player was even dubbed 'The Mad Scientist’ for the move. Turns out, the golfer regrets even attempting it.

DeChambeau has now come out to state that he made a mistake by gaining weight in 2020. The American golfer’s quick body change with the help of heavy weightlifting and a heavy diet plan reportedly turned out worse over time. The LIV golfer, who flaunted his high-calorie gain at the time, stated that it made him ‘feel weird.’

Speaking on the Five Clubs podcast about his famous weight gain, DeChambeau said that he was eating ‘improperly’ at the time.

He said:

"I ate improperly for almost a year and a half, and I was starting to feel weird… My system and my gut was all messed up. I went completely healthy, went on a Whole 30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super inflamed.”

It is pertinent to note that his diet was lauded by many at the time. The 29-year-old’s secret weight gain technique was later revealed and this included him gorging through high amounts of protein.

Bryson DeChambeau’s diet and its aftermath

According to golf writer Dylan Dethier, Bryson DeChambeau’s 2020 diet included 4 eggs, 5 bacon strips, toast, and 2-3 organic protein shakes for breakfast. The golfer reportedly ate GoMacro bars, PB and J, 3 protein shakes during golf matches, and had another protein shake as a post-game snack. The US Open winner had steak, potatoes, and 2 protein shakes for dinner at the time.

However, the technique succeeded as DeChambeau won his first major title. The golfer blitzed the field, taking a six-shot lead. He also produced the longest drives on the PGA Tour. The golfer’s new tactic led him to become a big name at Augusta that year.

Later on, Bryson DeChambeau gave up on the diet. He got busy with bigger things on his plate as he moved on to the controversial LIV Golf series.

The golfer later turned his focus to a healthier diet. He took on a 30-day diet, which involved him cutting out sugar, alcohol, grains, and dairy. The diet, a stark contrast from his 2020 one, seems to have succeeded as the golfer looks more fit than ever. Now, the golfer states that he would never recommend his problematic diet to any fellow pro golfer.

Bryson DeChambeau, a physics degree holder from Southern Methodist University, said that he is now seeing better changes in his body.

He said:

"I’ve been using this new chef now, I lost 20 pounds in a month… All the inflammation has just left my system.”

It is pertinent to note that Bryson DeChambeau raised many eyebrows as he joined LIV. The golfer, who was on top of his game at the PGA Tour, is yet to win since joining the Saudi-backed series. He also became involved in a lawsuit against the PGA Tour, accusing the circuit of owing him over $1.5 million. This has completely destroyed his chances of defecting back to the American series.

Sadly, DeChambeau’s most remarkable moment in the Greg Norman-led series was when he clotheslined himself with a course rope at the Chicago event.

