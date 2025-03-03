American veteran golfer John Daly also goes by the nickname “Long John” due to his driving distance off the tee. In his book, “My life In & Out of the Rough,” Daly explains why he is not a fan of exercising on a bike or treadmill.

John Daly has been playing golf since the '80s. He turned pro in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour that same year. The 58-year-old American professional golfer has five PGA Tour wins and six European Tour wins. He won the PGA Championship in 1991 and the Open Championship four years later. In 2004, Daly was the PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year.

Daly’s golf career has been filled with a fair share of highs and lows, and the five-time PGA Tour winner spoke all about it in his book, “My Life In & Out of the Rough”. When he was asked in 2016 what he does to stay fit, the American golfer revealed that he dislikes using a bike or treadmill because it makes him throw up.

“Look, people are always saying how great they feel after a workout. Not me. Everytime I get on a bike or treadmill, I go puke afterwards. I try not to get within a pitching wedge of the fitness trailer they bring to tournaments. And I’m sure as hell not going to some f***ing health club, because they won’t let you smoke,” Daly said [via Golf Punk].

The PGA Tour Veteran also shared the story of his interaction with 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. Daly had asked Woods if he ever got tired of working out, and Woods replied:

“If I had your talent, John, I wouldn’t have to work out,” he added.

John Daly further added that although he doesn’t like cycling or running, he tries to incorporate some form of movement in his day. He walks 5 miles daily, four days a week.

John Daly shares his hilarious training routine

Daly hits a tee shot from the fourth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club - Source: Imagn

Besides being a golfer, Daly is also a longtime entrepreneur with several business ventures. One of his most recent ventures is a partnership with the beverage company Good Boy Vodka to produce John Daly-inspired cocktails in different flavors.

Daly, who is quite active on Instagram, regularly posts promotional videos and ads for the cocktails. In one of his recent videos, the 58-year-old golf veteran shared a hilarious video showing his followers his “training routine.”

In the video, Daly can be seen doing jumping jacks and trying to grab a can of the John Daly-inspired cocktail, which is attached to a pole at his back. He captioned it:

“Every champion has a training routine. Mine just tastes better. 😎”

The John Daly cocktails are made from a combination of natural tea, fruit juice, and Good Boy Vodka. They’re available in peach, blackberry, raspberry, and iced tea flavors.

