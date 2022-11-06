Paige Spiranac was a pro golfer before becoming a social media sensation. The golfer-turned-influencer often gets thrown back to her pro days during interviews. Recently, she had such an experience when a did a Q&A session.

Spiranac was asked about the best shot she ever hit and recalled her first-ever professional win. Speaking to Betspert, the golfer said that made a tough downhill bunker shot under pressure, which remains to be the best shots she ever made.

Describing the best shot she's ever played, Paige Spiranac said:

“People always ask me the best shot I’ve ever hit and it’s not what you’d expect. Yes, hole-in-ones are cool but there’s nothing better than pulling off a hard shot under pressure when it counts. To get my first professional win I had to par the last hole to get into the playoffs. I hit it in the green side bunker and was virtually dead. It was this downhill bunker shot to this short-sided pin.”

She continued:

“I hit the absolute perfect bunker shot to 3 feet and made the putt to get into the playoff. Ended up winning on the first hole.”

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Little Q&A on my practice routine plus my best and worst golf shots I’ve ever hit. Click here to read- betsperts.com/news/golf/paig… Little Q&A on my practice routine plus my best and worst golf shots I’ve ever hit. Click here to read-betsperts.com/news/golf/paig… https://t.co/BhIRy16Isr

Interestingly, the former golfer also revealed the worst shot she has hit. The influencer recalled the very first tee shot she made in a professional tournament and dubbed it her worst ever shot. She stated that she was nervous and her body was shaking when she took the shot, which was received with a “dead silence” from the crowd.

Paige Spiranac said:

“The worst shot I ever hit was my very first tee shot in my first professional tournament. I was in Dubai for a Ladies European Tour tournament.”

She further explained:

“I got a sponsor exemption and it ended up being a huge deal that I was NOT prepared to handle. I was so nervous on that first tee… Every part of my body was shaking and I could feel my hands. I have never seen so many cameras before and they were all there to capture my first shot. I completely snap-hooked the ball. It went about 10 yards straight but took a 90-degree turn to the left. Dead silence on the tee after that shot. It was mortifying having to walk off that tee straight into the desert to find my ball.”

Spiranac stated that she went on to shoot 77 in the round and missed the cut.

Why did Paige Spiranac quit golf?

Paige Spiranac hung up her boots early in her career. The golfer quit pro golfing and ventured on to content creation at a young age. Having established herself as the premier golf model/influencer, Spiranac revealed that she quit the sport due to the pressure it came with.

Club Champion @clubchampgolf



Find out which driver head she’s gaming in her newest video youtu.be/TJG5mN6Cub0 After testing out new drivers at Club Champion, @PaigeSpiranac was in a clubhead conundrum!Find out which driver head she’s gaming in her newest video After testing out new drivers at Club Champion, @PaigeSpiranac was in a clubhead conundrum! Find out which driver head she’s gaming in her newest video ➡️ youtu.be/TJG5mN6Cub0 https://t.co/WLhxbwqmEl

The 29-year-old explained the mental effects golf events had on her and it became the reason she quit pro golfing. Speaking on an AMA on her YouTube channel, Paige Spiranac said:

“For me, it was never physical ability. It was always mental… I think it has gone better now that I just play it for fun. ... That’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro."

Spiranac went on to add that she wishes to play the sport without any pressure.

Poll : 0 votes