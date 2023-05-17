“I honestly felt like I didn’t have the game” - Jason Day almost quit Golf a few years back until a meeting with Tiger Woods

Jason Day has been one of the biggest endorsers of Tiger Woods, alongside Rory McIlroy.

The Australian golfer, who spent 51 long weeks at the number one position in OWGR, revealed an incident when Woods unknowingly helped him overcome his bad phase.

The 2015 PGA Championship winner spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald and shared his rough patch of injuries and lost form after winning the Wanamaker Trophy back in 2015.

Redarding the rough patch of his career, Jason Day said,

"Mentally, I was not there and I wasn't confident in myself. I honestly felt like I didn't have the game and that maybe I was one of those guys that had a really good career and injuries hurt me and through the battling of injuries and trying to get back to the top, maybe I was one of those guys who was going to go out that way."

Jason Day with the 2015 PGA Championship (via Getty Images)

How did Tiger Woods help Jason Day?

Day shared that during that time Tiger Woods, who was struggling with chipping yips, invited him to polish the chipping technique with golf coach Chris Como. The meeting with Chris Como, which actually happened because of Woods, helped him gain back his form. He said,

"When Tiger was going through the chipping yips, Tiger invited me out to kind of go over chipping technique and everything like that. Chris Como had seen a ton of 3D bio-testing of my chipping and they wanted to pick my brain, I guess, about what I thought and all that stuff in regards to the chipping."

As per Jason Day, Chris Como had already seen a number of 3D bio testing of his chipping to pick his brain. After the meeting ended, the Australian golfer felt Como had quite a good knowledge about the game. He said,

"And I remember coming out of that meeting with Tiger and Chris and thinking, 'There's something about Chris'. He's very quiet, listens very intently, but you could tell that he knew a lot about the game and knew it at a deeper level, what the club should be doing."

Later on, Jason Day added that there was something about Chris Como that drew him toward the latter.

"There was just something about him that drew me to him, so I just knew when I talked to him about the golf swing that he was very switched on."

Jason Day also shared that there were times he wanted to quit golf because of the stress it was putting on his health,

"There were definitely times when I thought, 'You know what, I'm done playing the game'. Just because of the stress it was putting on me and what it was doing to my health,"

However, according to the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson champion, after meeting Chris Como and Tiger Woods, he did not want to quit golf without giving a good shot.

"But I didn't want to look back on my career and know that I didn't give it a good shot to get back."

After the meeting, Jason Day eventually won the 2015 PGA Championship. He went on a winning spree over the years to establish his name as one of the most renowned men golfers in the world.

