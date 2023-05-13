"I'll have a great chance to win here" - Rickie Fowler determined to capture first major at PGA Championship next week

American professional golft Rickie Fowler is determined to capture his first major title at the upcoming PGA Championship, which will be held at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Rickie Fowler, who has come close to winning major championships in the past, believes that he has what it takes to emerge victorious at this year's PGA Championship.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three

Fowler has been working hard to improve his game and prepare for the PGA Championship. He has been practicing on a daily basis, focusing on his driving accuracy, iron play, and putting. He is determined to make the most of his opportunities and win his first major championship.

Rickie Fowler has a good track record at the PGA Championship. He has finished in the top 10 in each of the past four years, including a tie for third in 2014 and 2018. He has also finished in the top 5 at the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. Fowler told Fox News:

"I think the biggest thing is if I do drive it, say average for myself or definitely better than that, I’ll have a great chance to win there. I wouldn’t say we’ve had anywhere near my best at any of the events this year and to see the finishes that I’m able to kinda salvage with that, that shows a lot about the game and like I said, driving the ball will be key. If I can accomplish that, I know I can give myself a chance to win up there," Fowler said.

Rickie Fowler believes that his experience in major championships will help him in the upcoming PGA Championship. He knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and is confident that he has the mental and physical toughness to handle the pressure.

Rickie Fowler's strategy for winning

Fowler's strategy for winning the PGA Championship is to stay focused and play his own game. He knows that the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island will be a challenging course to play, with strong winds and tough greens. He plans to be patient and not get too aggressive, focusing on hitting fairways and greens and avoiding big mistakes.

Rickie Fowler is also focusing on his putting, which has been a weakness in the past. He has been working with his coach to improve his putting stroke and gain more confidence on the greens.

Rickie Fowler's confidence in his game is high, and he believes that he has what it takes to win the PGA Championship. He has been working hard to improve his physical fitness and mental toughness, which he believes will be key to his success.

Fowler is also confident in his ability to handle the pressure of major championship golf. He knows that the PGA Championship will be a tough test, but he is prepared to rise to the challenge and play his best golf.

"Just giving myself more room and having the swing work more efficiently. That was early on a lot more exaggeration than I have to do nowadays. That was probably the biggest thing, getting myself in a little better position at the top of the swing so I can go ahead and go play golf from there," Fowler told Fox News.

Fowler is also excited about the opportunity to play at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, which he describes as a "phenomenal golf course." He knows that the course will test his skills and challenge him in new ways, but he is looking forward to the challenge.

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

Rickie Fowler is determined to capture his first major championship at the upcoming PGA Championship. He has been working hard to improve his game and prepare for the challenges of the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. He is confident in his ability to compete at the highest level and believes that he has a great chance to win.

Fowler's strategy for winning is to stay focused and play his own game, while also working on his putting and mental toughness. He is not intimidated by the tough competition and is excited about the opportunity to play at one of the best golf courses in the world.

With his experience in major championships and his determination to win, Rickie Fowler is a strong contender for the PGA Championship title. Golf fans around the world will be watching to see if Fowler can finally capture his first major championship and cement his place in golf history.

