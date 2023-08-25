“I’ll do something different” – Adam Schenk explains why he travels with two golf bags at the Tour Championship

According to Adam Schenk, a golfer at the Tour Championship, his way of preparing for matches sets him apart from many other players. He believes in being ready for anything that comes his way during a game, even if it means carrying around more golf clubs than usual.

While most golfers stick to 14 clubs, Schenk travels with extra clubs, using two golf bags to carry them all. This unique strategy has helped him reach the prestigious Tour Championship event.

Adam Schenk, a skilled golfer, is making his debut at the Tour Championship this week. He's known for his ability to adapt and make different shots on the golf course. Schenk's caddie, David Cooke, plays a crucial role in managing his extensive collection of clubs.

Cooke helps Adam Schenk decide which clubs to use based on factors like wind direction and the layout of the course. Schenk's approach is not only about playing well but also about the fun and challenge of strategizing.

Recently, during an interview with GolfWRX.com, Schenk shared his insights into why he carries so many clubs.

He explained,

"I'll do something different (with each of my driver setups). Some are for a draw, some fade, some I can do both with. Some high, some low. Just fitting whatever the golf course is calling for. If I’m slicing it, I’ll probably play a driver with more loft to help me turn it over a little more," said Schenk.

This unique approach isn't just about equipment; it's also about the joy of adjusting and fine-tuning his game plan. Schenk even changes his club selection daily, aiming to tackle challenges in the best possible way. His ability to adapt quickly has helped him achieve remarkable success, including multiple top-10 finishes this season.

Adam Schenk's unconventional strategy and willingness to embrace change led him to the TOUR Championship. While most golfers stick to a set number of clubs, Schenk's choice to carry extra clubs and make on-the-spot decisions has proven effective. He's proven that being different can yield positive results while enjoying the game's process and excitement.

BMW Championship - Final Round

Adam Schenk's performance at East Lake Golf Club

Adam Schenk, the golfer from Vincennes, Indiana, showcased an impressive performance at the PGA Tour Championship held at East Lake Golf Club.

Despite starting with a nine-stroke deficit, Schenk's focused approach led him to a bogey-free round of 63, positioning him at T5 on the leaderboard. His calculated decisions on the course and consistent play throughout the season earned him a spot in the prestigious event.

Schenk's debut at the TOUR Championship marks a significant achievement in his golf career, reflecting his dedication and hard work. Along with other newcomers, he is poised to compete for the coveted FedEx Cup trophy in a field where every shot counts.