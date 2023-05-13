"I didn't look at the leaderboard" - Throwback to when Justin Thomas opened up about his 'incredible' comeback push to win the 2022 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas is one of the brightest stars in the world of golf, and he proved it once again during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship. Despite being seven shots off the lead at the start of the day, Thomas refused to give up. He played some outstanding golf, hitting incredible shots and making clutch putts to mount an incredible comeback push.

But what's even more impressive is that Thomas chose to ignore the leaderboard during the final round. In this article, we'll delve deeper into Thomas' remarkable performance and explore why he chose to focus solely on his own game instead of getting caught up in the scores of his competitors.

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

Justin Thomas' Reaction

After sinking the winning putt, Justin Thomas let out a huge roar of excitement. He hugged his caddie and his family and then made his way to the scorer's tent to sign his scorecard.

In his post-round interview, Justin Thomas talked about his incredible comeback push and how he was able to stay focused on his own game.

"I didn't look at the leaderboard all day," Thomas said. "I just wanted to focus on my own game and play the best golf that I could. And it worked out in the end."

Thomas' decision to ignore the leaderboard was a bold one, but it paid off in a big way. By staying focused on his own game and not getting caught up in what was happening around him, he was able to make a remarkable comeback and win the tournament.

RBC Heritage - Round One

The Comeback Push

Going into the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas was seven shots off the lead. He had a lot of ground to make up if he wanted to have a shot at winning the tournament. As the day progressed, however, Thomas began to make his move.

He started the day with a birdie on the first hole, which gave him some early momentum. From there, he continued to play outstandingly.

One of the key moments of his round came on the par-3 11th hole. Justin Thomas hit his tee shot to within a few feet of the hole and made the birdie putt. That birdie moved him to within two shots of the lead and put him in contention.

However, Thomas wasn't done yet. He continued to play aggressive golf, going for birdies and taking risks. The aggressive play paid off. He made birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, which gave him a one-shot lead going into the 18th hole.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

The Final Hole

The 18th hole at the 2022 PGA Championship was a difficult one. It was a long par-4 with a narrow fairway and a tricky green. Justin Thomas knew that he needed to hit a good tee shot if he wanted to have a chance at winning the tournament.

He stepped up to the tee and hit a beautiful drive down the middle of the fairway. From there, he hit his approach shot to within a few feet of the hole. All he needed to do was make the putt for par and he would win the tournament.

As he walked up to the green, Justin Thomas didn't look at the leaderboard. He didn't want to know what was happening around him. He just wanted to focus on his own game and make the putt.

He lined up his putt, took a deep breath, and rolled the ball toward the hole. It dropped in, and Thomas knew that he had won the tournament.

Lessons Learned

There are a few important lessons that we can learn from Justin Thomas' performance at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Firstly, it's important to stay focused on your own game. It can be easy to get distracted by what's happening around you. If you want to play your best golf, however, you need to stay focused on your own shots and your own strategy.

Secondly, it's important to take risks. Justin Thomas played aggressive golf throughout the final round, and it paid off in a big way. If you want to win tournaments, you need to be willing to take risks and go for birdies, even if it means taking some chances.

Finally, it's important to trust yourself and your abilities. Thomas knew that he had the skills to make a comeback, and he trusted himself to execute his shots. By believing in himself and his game, he was able to achieve something truly remarkable.

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

Justin Thomas' victory at the 2022 PGA Championship was a thrilling moment in the world of golf. His incredible comeback push and the decision to ignore the leaderboard are a testament to his skill, focus, and determination. By staying true to his own game and taking risks, he was able to achieve something truly remarkable. As golfers and fans of the sport, we can learn a lot from his performance and use those lessons to improve our own games.

Poll : 0 votes