“I’m going to put my clubs away for a while” – When Tiger Woods used his 2013 year-end blog to announce a break to ‘spend more time’ with his kids

Tiger Woods' love for his kids is well-known. The American golfer never misses an opportunity to be with his children and spend more time with them. However, considering his tight schedule, it's not that easy for the golfer to be with his family. Nonetheless, he still manages to find a way to spend some quality time with his kids.

Back in 2013, Woods penned a blog, which was published on his official website (tigerwoods.com), where he spoke about his incredible season that year. He discussed his experience playing that year and also mentioned that he was going to put away his golf club for a while. The golfing legend said that he wanted to be with his kids and also wanted to support his then-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, who was preparing for the Sochi Olympics at that time.

Woods wrote:

"I’m going to put my clubs away for a while to spend more time with my kids and support my girlfriend Lindsey Vonn as she tries to prepare for the Sochi Olympics. Having experienced reconstructive surgery on my knee and the ensuing rehab, and the amount of pain associated with it, it’s really hard to explain to anybody unless you’ve been through it.

"And then coming back on it athletically, to trust that it’s going to be there, that’s a whole different ballgame. I’ve had my share of experiences in that regard — unfortunately — but I think it helps her in a sense because she can bounce ideas off me about what to expect. It is a frustrating process and really difficult to go through," he added.

Tiger Woods shares two kids, Sam and Charlie, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The couple was together for around six years before they divorced in 2010, after Woods allegedly cheated on his wife with multiple women.

Two years after his divorce from Nordegren, Woods met former World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn and they reportedly dated for three years.

Why did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods part ways?

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods made their relationship official in a social media post in March 2013. The pair wasn't shy about their love and were often spotted together on the golf course. However, the beautiful relationship came to an end in 2015 due to their hectic schedules.

The couple announced their breakup on social media. Vonn disclosed that their mutual decision to end their relationship was prompted by their extremely busy lives.

On her Facebook page in 2015, she wrote (via People):

"After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. I will always cherish the memories that we've created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart."

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn with Woods' kids Charlie and Sam (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After the breakup with Vonn, Woods was romantically linked to Texas-based wardrobe stylist Kristin Smith before he met Erica Herman.

Woods dated Herman for four years. Following their split in October 2022, the restaurant manager filed a lawsuit against the golfer. But last month, the legal dispute finally concluded.