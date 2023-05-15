“I’m really playing well” – Dustin Johnson opens up on winning LIV Golf Tulsa in a playoff 

Professional golfer Dustin Johnson has opened up about his recent victory at the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament, expressing his satisfaction with his performance and the overall experience of competing. The tournament took place on May 14, 2023, and saw Johnson compete against a field of top-level golfers to ultimately win in a thrilling playoff.

Johnson's comments came in a post-tournament press conference, where he was asked about his feelings on his performance and the win. His response was enthusiastic:

"I'm really playing well right now, so it's really good."

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three

Dustin Johnson's strong start and steady play

Dustin Johnson's win at LIV Golf Tulsa was characterized by strong play throughout the tournament, starting with a solid opening round that saw him shoot a 67, which was just one shot off the lead. He followed that up with a second-round 69, which put him in a strong position heading into the weekend. Dustin Johnson continued his steady play over the weekend, shooting a 70 on Saturday and a 68 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 14-under par.

Thrilling playoff finish

The playoff proved to be just as exciting as the final round with Dustin Johnson. After three holes, Johnson emerged as the winner, sinking a birdie putt on the 18th hole to secure the victory.

Speaking about the playoff, Johnson said,

"It was nice obviously, I've made 7 out of 10, which I mean is just a little bit unlucky and obviously."

Experience of competing in LIV Golf

In addition to his performance on the course, Johnson also spoke about his experience of competing in the LIV Golf league, which is a new professional golf league that launched in 2022. The league is designed to provide a new format for golf fans and players, with a focus on head-to-head matches and exciting events.

Johnson praised the LIV Golf league for its innovative approach to golf:

"Every day I could do wrong, I did wrong on a whole but did fight back and made a birdie."

Looking ahead

With this victory under his belt, Johnson is now looking ahead to future tournaments and the rest of the LIV Golf season.

As one of the top-ranked golfers in the world, Johnson is sure to be a contender in future LIV Golf events and other professional tournaments. His performance at LIV Golf Tulsa demonstrates his skill and dedication to the sport, and fans can expect to see more impressive play from him in the future.

Dustin Johnson's win at the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament was a testament to his talent and hard work, as well as the exciting new format of the LIV Golf League. His comments after the tournament show his enthusiasm for the game and his appreciation for the support of the fans, as well as his optimism for the future of LIV Golf and his own performance in upcoming events.

