“I don't really think much about…” – When Phil Mickelson matched Tiger Woods' Presidents Cup record in 2017

Phil Mickelson is one of the top golfers out there. He has shared a rivalry with Tiger Woods for the longest time. Even though Mickelson hasn’t been very close to beating Woods at many records, the case is different for the Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup is one event that Mickelson has over Woods. Mickelson holds the record for most appearances at the event, with 12. He is followed by Woods with 9. Apart from this, the 52-year-old also holds the record for most points in the event. It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has the most wins at the Presidents Cup. However, he falls short in comparison to Mickelson when it comes to points.

Mickelson currently leads the all-time American points list with 32.5 (26-16-13 record), followed closely by Woods with 27.5 points (27-15-1 record). This is a record worth boasting, but he seems to be least bothered by it. He proved the same when he made an evasive comment in 2017 about matching Woods’ record for most wins at the Presidents Cup.

Phil Mickelson proved more adept at the international event in 2017 when he matched Tiger Woods’ record for most wins. Having played at 12 Presidents Cups since the event was created in 1994, Mickelson took his career record to 24 wins, 16 losses, and 13 halves during the event. He matched Woods, who was then the assistant captain for the US team.

More than the record, what came as a surprise for fans was Mickelson’s attitude towards it. The LIV golfer took the win with a smile and revealed that he didn’t “think much about” records. The ace golfer claimed that he was happy to play at the event and cared least about the records being made.

Speaking to the media at the 2017 Presidents Cup, Phil Mickelson said:

"I get that I can't dance and I get that I can't take selfies, but I can putt… I don't really think much about (about records). I just love every opportunity to be a part of these events and on these teams, and this team is a unique team from any in the past in that the talent level is high or higher than we've ever had."

The Phil Mickelson–Tiger Woods rivalry at the 2017 Presidents Cup

The 2017 Presidents Cup was memorable for Phil Mickelson and his fans. The golfer was part of a few awkward moments etched in the events’ history. These included a failed selfie attempt with US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, and an awkward celebration dance with teammate Kevin Kisner. Despite the events off the pitch, Mickelson was sharp on the course.

This was one event that took the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods rivalry to new heights. Sadly, the rivalry seems to have ended now as Mickelson jumped ship to join LIV Golf. The two have been on either side of the PGA Tour-LIV debate and that has reportedly affected their relationship as well. But fans of Mickelson will continue to remind the world that he has one up on Woods when it comes to the Presidents Cup.

It is also noteworthy that Woods had a chance to retake the lead at the 2022 Presidents Cup. However, Woods couldn’t compete as well owing to the injuries suffered in his 2020 car accident that almost cost him his right leg. The ace golfer is currently in rehab and only plays a select number of PGA Tour events. Fans can only wonder if he will make a comeback at the event in 2024.

Meanwhile, it is safe to say that Phil Mickelson won’t be able to better his record due to his suspension from the event.

