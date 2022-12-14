"I’ve developed some thick skin” – Paige Spiranac on the ‘worst thing’ about being famous

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular golf personalities on the internet. With over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Spiranac has a bigger following than Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Phil Mickelson. However, the golfer doesn’t seem to be doing well with the fame.

Maxim's ’Sexiest Woman Alive' title winner recently revealed the worst thing about being famous. Spiranac said that she receives large amounts of “hate” online. Dubbing it tough to deal with, the golfer-turned-social media influencer said that she “developed some thick skin” due to it. The internet sensation said that becoming such a huge brand comes with its share of cons.

Opening up about the worst part of her job in an interview with Betsperts, Paige Spiranac said:

"The hate. I’m a public figure which means anyone can comment on every aspect of my life, my opinions, my content, and my body. I’ve developed some thick skin and spent so much money on therapy to help me cope. I’m used to it now but there are times that it’s pretty intense where it will still get to me."

Paige Spiranac hates lack of privacy

Paige Spiranac, who is also among the highest-paid sports influencers in the world, also revealed that she has to deal with stalkers on a regular basis.

She added:

"Stalkers, blackmail, lack of privacy. I went through a stretch this year where I was afraid to leave my house and was quite uncomfortable going in public. I didn’t feel like I could live a normal life anymore.”

She further explained:

“I went to a wedding after a stressful work trip and wanted to let loose. I was pounding some shots and having a great time until I noticed 4 guys videotaping me and taking pictures."

Spiranac also revealed that she is constantly traveling, which is a major con for her. However, the former golfer went on to add that being famous also comes with its perks. Speaking about the pros of being famous, the golf model said that she loved connecting with so many different people.

Paige Spiranac has imposter syndrome

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Paige Spiranac has complained about the struggles of being famous. Most recently, the golfer-turned-influencer claimed that she was suffering from mental health issues, including imposter syndrome.

Replying to a query about her mental health in an Instagram Q&A, Spiranac said:

“This question is funny because it’s actually such the opposite where I have people in my life trying to build me up and make me more confident because I have self-confidence issues and imposter syndrome.”

She added:

“So, all of this that I do is actually quite hard for me because I have no confidence and I’m always doubting myself or talking down on myself, so everyone’s like, ‘stop doing that.’ … I keep myself very grounded and I think sometimes I actually need to build myself up more and do the opposite because I’m my toughest critic and again, that imposter syndrome is real.”

However, the Playing A Round podcast host went on to state that she is working on herself to improve.

