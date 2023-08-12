“I would, but I’m not a gambling man”: Phil Mickelson makes a cheeky comment to a fan trying to bet on him at LIV Bedminster

Despite several gambling allegations against Phil Mickelson, the golf great is in no mood to care much.

Recently, while playing at the LIV Golf Bedminster, he even gave a fitting reply to a fan who tried to make a bet on him.

Golf journalist James Colgan shared a tweet and revealed that a fan tried to make a bet with Mickelson if the golfer hits a birdie on the 9th hole.

Colgan stated that the six-time major champion just laughed and said:

"I would, but I’m not a gambling man."

Screengrab via Twitter/@jamescolgan26

Since Billy Walters announced his book 'Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk', Phil Mickelson's name has become a center of attraction. As per the book, the 53-year-old golfer has gambled over $1 billion in multiple sports in the span of three decades.

Walters allegedly claimed that during the 2012 Ryder Cup, Mickelson tried to make him place a $400,000 bet on the US team.

Addressing the same, the author wrote that he 'could not believe' what the golfer was saying. He added that he doesn't know if Mickelson placed the bet or not.

The book is scheduled to be out on August 22, 2023.

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup" - Phil Mickelson clear betting allegations on the biennial event

After the bold allegations written in Billy Walters' book came out, the six-time major champion took to his Twitter handle to clear all the derogatory comments made about him.

Phil Mickelson stated that everyone is 'well known' of his friendly wager, but he never bet on the Ryder Cup and also never diminished 'the integrity of the game'.

"I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game," he wrote.

Screengrab via Twitter/@PhilMickelson

Furthermore, he went on to reveal that he had always taken responsibility for his gambling addiction and was remorseful about it. He had also taken help and therapy to feel good about where he is now.

"I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have gotten help, have been fully committed to therapy that has positively impacted me and I feel good about where I am now," he added.

Last year, while speaking to Sports Illustrated, the American professional golfer revealed that his gambling became 'reckless and embarrassing'. He had to address the same and took 'hundreds of hours of therapy' and dealt with the problem.

Phil Mickelson is currently at Trump National Golf Club, playing in the LIV GOlf Bedminster. He is placed T10 after the first round's play. He shot a score of 1 under 70, which included four birdies and three bogeys.