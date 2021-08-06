"India wasn't counting on golf for a medal, hopefully, I can get it done": Aditi Ashok underlines medal goals ahead of final Olympic Women's golf round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok continued her brilliance in Round 3 as she once again finished the day ranked 2nd. She is on the verge of creating history, as another day of great golfing by her will give India its first-ever medal in the sport. At the age of 23, this is her second Olympic campaign. She has already competed at top international competitions and came into the games with loads of experience.

Aditi Ashok impresses yet again in golf

Aditi Ashok came into Day 2 tied for second position. The Indian's impressive performance has helped her become the sole golfer to take second place. The golfer has a 2 stroke advantage over 4 golfers, who are tied for 3rd place.

Speaking to the Olympic channel about her performance at the event, Aditi Ashok said,

" It was good, similar to yesterday, but I think today I was a lot more consistent. Maybe a couple of holes, I was struggling for par, but except for that I was in position all day."

The Indian golfer has had both her parents as caddies for her at the Olympics. Her caddie at the 2016 Olympics was her dad. This time around, she gave that opportunity to her mother, Ashok Mash.

In her interview with the Olympic channel, she said,

" The last time at the Olympics, my dad caddied for me in Rio. As soon as he finished, I wanted my mom to have the same experience. We waited for five years this time, but I was really excited to have her on my bag and I have been playing well, so I think it's working."

She also added,

" When I have a caddie or my dad, I'm always relying on them and maybe second guessing myself sometimes. This time I know she's there to keep me comfortable, but in terms of advice she may or may not be able to advise as much. So I know I have to decide and commit to what I decide about."

Aditi Ashok is just one day away from a possible medal in golf. While talking to the Olympic channel, the Indian said:

" People where probably weren't counting on golf to bring in a medal, but I'm doing my best and hopefully I can get it done."

When is Aditi Ashok's Round 4 in golf?

Bad weather can actually be a Good news for India? 😁https://t.co/JhNOLG2PcF — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

Round 4 of golf is scheduled for August 8. Aditi Ashok tees off at 8.18am JST (4.48am IST) from the 1st hole.

Also Read: Explained: India's Aditi Ashok might be closer to a historic Olympic medal than you think

Edited by Nikhil Vinod