India at Tokyo Olympics: Golfers to aim for glory from 29th July

Despite the Tokyo Olympics being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, India is sending its largest contingent ever. 119 Indian athletes have made the cut for the Olympics, which includes three golfers, who will aim for glory from 29th July onwards.

Anirban Lahiri spearheads Indian golf challenge at the Tokyo Olympics

Action begins for Indian golfers from 29th July

For the three Indian golfers, especially the men, the action begins from 29th July. From 29 July to 1 August, the male golfers of India, Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane, will be in action. Anirban Lahiri participated at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where he finished a disappointing 57th out of the 60 golfers that took part.

Meanwhile, Udayan Mane will be making his debut in the quadrennial sporting event. He was not a part of the original 60. However, since many golfers removed themselves voluntarily, Mane luckily made it.

Aditi Ashok: A female golfer who had potential, but couldn't make it

Aditi Ashok

Also taking part in the Games will be Aditi Ashok. Aditi, a female golfer who caused a sensation in Rio, almost won a historic medal on debut. She was tied for third in time in Round 2. However, the lack of experience at such a big stage showed, and she finished a lowly 41st after the final round.

Aditi Ashok will be in action in the women's event from 4 to 7 August, as per the original schedule.

Can Tokyo Olympics see a turnaround in India's fortunes?

The question that arises is: Can the Tokyo Olympics see a turnaround in the fortunes of Indian golf? Can we witness a good performance from the golfers? Though people think it is unlikely, miracles do happen.

Take the case of Leander Paes. The unseeded tennis player was well known for his potential as a good doubles player. But nobody expected him in their wildest imaginations to bring back an Olympic medal from tennis.

However, when Paes defeated a much stronger Fernando Meligneni in a bronze medal playoff, the unexpected happened. As such, it wouldn't be wrong to expect the same from the golfers as well.

Here is the schedule for India's golfers:

29 July - 1 August - Men's Golf [Round 1 to Victory Ceremony]

4-7 August - Women's Golf [Round 1 to Victory Ceremony]

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee