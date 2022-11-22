What's inside The RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson’s bag? Have a look

Canadian golfer Adam Svensson recently won the RSM Classic event under the PGA Tour. Despite the brutal conditions, he powered through to secure a 17-under-par 267 to bag the coveted tournament and seal his first PGA Tour victory.

His equipment undoubtedly provided him with excellent support to brave the harsh conditions he faced. Naturally, fans are curious about the items Adam Svensson included in his winner's bag.

Here's a look at what's inside RSM Classic winner Adam Svensson's bag:

DRIVER: LA Golf shaft is attached to a 10.5-degree loft Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond driver.

3-WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST LS with a 15-degree loft and an Aldila Rogue Silver 110 MSI 70 X shaft.

HYBRID: Callaway Apex with an 18-degree loft and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 100 shaft.

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB (4-iron) and Apex MB 18 (5-iron to 9-iron), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 100 (4-iron) and True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

WEDGES: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 52, 56, & 60), with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Palm Beach.

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

"To be honest, it's not even real right now" - Adam Svensson

Adam Svensson at The RSM Classic - Final Round (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

First wins are always special. Adam Svensson bagged his first PGA Tour victory by winning the RSM Classic. Naturally, he was over the moon when he achieved this feat. He shared this happiness with the media, saying:

"To be honest, it’s not even real right now. I’m so happy. I put so much work in. To win on the PGA Tour means everything to be me. I just kept believing in myself, and here I am."

Svensson won a whopping amount of $1,458,000 as a cash prize. However, by winning the RSM Classic, he has opened doors for himself to play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in January. He was the last man to qualify for the first elevated event. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will have a $15 million purse.

Svensson has received a two-year exemption, a trip to the Masters and the PGA Championship, and is beginning his third full season on the PGA Tour. This is extra special for him because he has never participated in a major tournament.

Svensson has certainly proved to be a force to reckon with and will only perform better in the coming seasons.

