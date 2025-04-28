Is Charley Hull competing at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025?

Charley Hull will look to revive her game at the next stop of the LPGA Tour, the Black Desert Championship.
After its first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour heads to Utah's Black Desert Golf course for the next event. The Black Desert Championship will be the first edition played on the Tour.
The last time the Epson Tour held a tournament at the golf course under a similar name was in 2023. After the PGA Tour debuted at the course last year, the LPGA has added the Black Desert Championship to the calendar this year.
The English golfer, Charley Hull, who missed the cut at the recently concluded Chevron Championship, will be teeing it up at the LPGA event at Ivins, Utah scheduled to be played from May 1 to May 4.
With a three-over par score of 75 in round one and one-over par 74 after round two, Hull failed to make the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship.
The 29-year-old golfer is yet to win a Major title on the Tour. Her best finishes include the runner-up finish at the Women's British Open in 2023, T2 positions at the Chevron Championship in 2016 and U.S Open in 2023, T3 spot at the Evian Championship in 2022, and T6 position at the PGA Championship in 2018.
After missing the cut last week, Charley Hull will look to get back in the game and contend for the title at the Black Desert Championship. Top three ranked LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko will be missing in action this week.
Has Charley Hull won any LPGA event this year?
The two-time LPGA Tour winner entered the golf season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in February and finished the tournament with a tie to the 19th spot. Charley Hull shared a tie to the fourth position with two others at the HSBC Women's Championship. At the Ford Championship, she finished at the T11 spot after the final round.
Hull failed to make it to the Round of 16 at the T-Mobile Match Play this year. With a win over Alexa Pano in round one, she got a brilliant head start at the event. However, she tied with Ashleigh Buhai on the second day and lost to Esther Henseleit leading to Hull's elimination from the Match Play.
The English golfer who joined the LPGA Tour in the year 2015 has won two events so far, the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America title in 2022.