Is Charley Hull competing at the LPGA Black Desert Championship 2025?

Charley Hull will look to revive her game at the next stop of the LPGA Tour, the Black Desert Championship.

Ad

After its first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, the LPGA Tour heads to Utah's Black Desert Golf course for the next event. The Black Desert Championship will be the first edition played on the Tour.

The last time the Epson Tour held a tournament at the golf course under a similar name was in 2023. After the PGA Tour debuted at the course last year, the LPGA has added the Black Desert Championship to the calendar this year.

Ad

Trending

The English golfer, Charley Hull, who missed the cut at the recently concluded Chevron Championship, will be teeing it up at the LPGA event at Ivins, Utah scheduled to be played from May 1 to May 4.

Charley Hull at The Chevron Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

With a three-over par score of 75 in round one and one-over par 74 after round two, Hull failed to make the cut at the 2025 Chevron Championship.

Ad

The 29-year-old golfer is yet to win a Major title on the Tour. Her best finishes include the runner-up finish at the Women's British Open in 2023, T2 positions at the Chevron Championship in 2016 and U.S Open in 2023, T3 spot at the Evian Championship in 2022, and T6 position at the PGA Championship in 2018.

After missing the cut last week, Charley Hull will look to get back in the game and contend for the title at the Black Desert Championship. Top three ranked LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko will be missing in action this week.

Ad

Has Charley Hull won any LPGA event this year?

The two-time LPGA Tour winner entered the golf season at the Cognizant Founders Cup in February and finished the tournament with a tie to the 19th spot. Charley Hull shared a tie to the fourth position with two others at the HSBC Women's Championship. At the Ford Championship, she finished at the T11 spot after the final round.

Ad

Charley Hull at the Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Source: Getty

Hull failed to make it to the Round of 16 at the T-Mobile Match Play this year. With a win over Alexa Pano in round one, she got a brilliant head start at the event. However, she tied with Ashleigh Buhai on the second day and lost to Esther Henseleit leading to Hull's elimination from the Match Play.

The English golfer who joined the LPGA Tour in the year 2015 has won two events so far, the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America title in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More