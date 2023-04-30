Cheyenne Knight is a professional golfer from Texas who has been making a name for herself in the sport since her debut in 2017. With her impressive skills and charming personality, many fans have been curious about her personal life, particularly her relationship status.

The 26-year-old golfer is not married, but according to several media reports, might be in a relationship.

The Chevron Championship - Final Round

What is Cheyenne Knight's relationship status?

Recent news reports have revealed that Knight is currently dating Easton Stick, a former quarterback for North Dakota State University, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. Stick was reportedly in Knight's gallery during the first round of the HUGEL-AIR PREMIA LA Open tournament in April 2021.

Knight has been relatively private about her relationship with Stick and has not publicly spoken about it. However, the couple have been seen together on several occasions, and it appears that they are happy and enjoying each other's company. In an interview with Golf Digest in 2019, Knight revealed that she values her privacy and likes to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

Knight at the Chevron Championship - Round Three

Who is Cheyenne Knight?

Cheyenne Knight was born on June 20, 1997, in Aledo, Texas, and began playing golf at a young age. She played college golf at the University of Alabama, where she was an All-American player.

In 2017, Knight turned professional and joined the Symetra Tour, where she played until 2018. She earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season and has been playing on the tour since then. Knight has had some notable accomplishments in her young career, including winning the Volunteers of America Classic in 2019, which was her first LPGA Tour victory.

DIO Implant LA Open - Round One

Knight's dedication to Golf

Cheyenne Knight's main focus is on her golf career, as she has expressed her dedication to the sport in several interviews. In a recent interview with Golfweek, Knight talked about her love for the game and how she's been working to improve her skills:

“It’s always special, I have someone up there watching over me. He’s always with me.”

Knight's dedication to golf is evident in her performance on the course. She has had several top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour and has shown that she has the potential to be a top player in the sport. As she continues to work hard and improve her skills, it will be interesting to see what she accomplishes in the coming years.

