Is Rory McIlroy taller than other top golfers?

Super-successful golfer Rory McIlroy has cemented his name in the sports world with his World No. 1 ranking, which he has secured for over 100 weeks.

McIlroy is an Irish golfer who started the game at the age of two and has now claimed four major championships. Despite being the most successful golfer, he was once trolled by legendary NBA star Michael Jordan for his small frame.

Rory Mcilroy (image via Sky Sports)

McIlroy is 5'5" tall, which is considerably small compared to the 6'6" basketball giant. It's no surprise that Jordan is into golf and he enjoys watching the tournament. He also loves Rory and his exceptionally amazing skill on the green. In one of his interviews, Jordan mentioned:

"Very talented..... (Rory) For someone that small to generate that much power is truly amazing. I'm fascinated that with my massive size, these guys can blow it past me."

Comparison between Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods' height

Although Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are rivals on the course, they share a strong bonding in real life. They are teaming up for the upcoming television golf series The Match to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy and Woods share a lot in common; both began playing at a very young age and also became the youngest players to win major championships.

The height of both golfers is considerably different. Tiger Woods, who is 6'1", is just a few inches taller than Rory McIlroy.

Comparison between Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas's height

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will be competing against each other in December 2022 at The Match. However, they are on good terms off the golf course.

Thomas and McIlroy are renowned golfers who have reached World No. 1 in their careers. Rory is the current World No. 1 golfer, while Justin claimed the first position in 2018.

Their height is also almost the same. Mcilroy is 5'9", while Justin Thomas is 5'10".

Who is Taller, Jordan Spieth, or Rory Mcilroy?

Former World No. 1 golfer Jordan Alexander Spieth is taller than current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, who is 175 cm while Spieth is 185 cm.

Jordan and Rory are two of the most successful golfers. Having registered 16 professional victories, Spieth won three major championships. Rory, on the other hand, has won 35 professional events and four major championships.

McIlroy started his career in 2007, while Spieth turned professional in 2012. They will be facing each other in The Match.

Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler: Who is Taller?

Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters tournament this year, stands at a height of 6'3", making him a few inches taller than McIlroy.

Scheffler was the World No. 1 golfer before Rory grabbed the position. Scottie has been playing professional golf since 2018 and has claimed six professional wins. Rory, who has 36 professional wins, turned pro in 2007.

Comparison between Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele's height

Xander Schauffele is 5'10", and he is also taller than McIlroy. Having started his professional career in 2015, Xander has had 15 professional wins so far.

Rory and Xander both play on the PGA Tour and are two of the best golfers. While the Irish golfer has four major championships on hand, Schauffele is waiting to claim one.

