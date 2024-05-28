Is Scottie Scheffler playing in the RBC Canadian Open 2024? World No.1 golfer’s schedule explored

Scottie Scheffler is a name every golf fan wants to see on the course whenever there is an event on the PGA Tour. After all, Scheffler rose to popularity due to some great performances and his recent victory at the 2024 Masters, and later at the RBC Heritage Cup.

Now that the RBC Canadian Open is set to take place at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, fans are curious to know whether Scheffler will be playing in Ontario, Canada. Unfortunately for Scheffler fans, they won't be seeing their favorite player at the tournament.

The 27-year-old has opted out of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open for reasons unknown. However, Scheffler is not the only big-name who won't be playing in Canada. Apart from Scheffler, golfers such as Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland will also be missing the event.

The last time fans saw Scottie Scheffler in action was at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

While Scheffler could not win the event, he had a great outing and finished in second position. The next time fans will see Scheffler play will most likely be at the upcoming US Open set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Davis Riley explained how it felt to be chased by Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler and Davis Riley during the final round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Heading into Round 4 of this year's Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler had a good chance of winning the competition. After all, Scheffler was only four strokes behind the leader Davis Riley, and a golfer of Scheffler's caliber can always be counted on to make a comeback.

However, this time around, Scheffler wasn't able to win. But his presence on the course definitely had Riley thinking. In the press conference after the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Riley spoke about how it felt to be chased by the World No. 1.

The American said that no lead against a golfer like Schellfer is comfortable:

"It was certainly nice to start out with four shots. But you got the No. 1 player in the world breathing down your neck. Not really any shot lead is too comfortable. I knew at some point today, he was going to make a push and I expected that. And honestly, I tried to treat today as if we both started tied and I just tried to win the day." [03:41]

You can check out what Davis Riley said about Scottie Scheffler in the video below:

This time, Riley did defend his lead against Scheffler and won by a margin of 5 strokes. Scheffler, on the other hand, was tied for second place with fellow American Keegan Bradley.