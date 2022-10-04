“It was not my last chance” – Rory McIlroy optimistic about his future despite back-to-back losses at St. Andrews

Rory McIlroy faced yet another upset as he returned to the Old Course at St. Andrews last week. The Irish golfer finished T-4 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. While the score changed, the final result was similar to his heartbreaking performance at the 150th Open Championship two-and-a-bit months ago.

McIlroy was left dispirited as he settled for a third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship. He had a similar situation on Sunday as the golfer suffered two major losses at St. Andrews. He seems to be struggling on the course and will now have to wait another five years to break the major drought he’s currently in.

The Old Course at St. Andrews could host the Open in five years' time and Rory McIlroy seems to be looking forward to it. Despite negative experiences in recent years at the venue, the Irish golfer is stoked to take his next win here. Needless to say, the 33-year-old is highly optimistic about his future.

McIlroy has had many good memories from before at the high-profile venue and he seems more than happy to return there. The Irishman reiterated the same after his loss over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy was quoted by eurosport.com as saying:

“I have had so many great memories over the years. It is where I got my Tour card, and played two Open Championships here - played great in both of them… I have had so many great memories here and those memories far outweigh what happened in July”.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy has lost two major finals in three months at the venue. While Cameron Smith spoiled his plans in the 150th Open Championship, Ryan Fox took the win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final. However, McIlroy has not given up on his goals and plans to get back to the top of his form at the same venue.

He added:

“I wish things would have worked out differently, but at the same time St. Andrews means a lot more to me than trying to win a Claret Jug here. I have been coming here for so many years. It has been a big part of my life, and I don’t think I would be doing myself justice if I did not see all the good things St. Andrews has given me and provided me over the years.”

Furthermore, Rory McIlroy went on to add that he was looking forward to the next major event. The Irishman will be 38 years old by then.

He said:

“I am very grateful to be able to play here, experience it, the memories… I will have other chances to win Claret Jugs around here so it was not my last chance… Hopefully if I can keep playing the way I am playing then when the Open rolls around in five years’ time, I'll have another good chance."

Rory McIlroy confident of his 2022 form

Rory McIlroy has exuded confidence in his form ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links event. The golfer, who has been in a drought since his last major win in 2014, is convinced that his consistency will reward him. He is more involved in the game and seems to be trusting in his ongoing form.

It is pertinent to note that he came into the weekend as a favorite to win the DP World Tour event. He was on top of his game as he finished in the top 10 in all four majors in 2022. However, he fell short of victory. His recent FedEx Cup win only increased the confidence.

