“It would be a really nice way to finish off the year” - Rory McIlroy eyes DP World Tour Championship title

World No 1 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the 2022 DP World Tour Championship this weekend. Apart from the high odds, the golfer is also positive about lifting the trophy, which will be his second major one in the calendar year.

McIlroy is currently at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, set to tee off for the season-ending event of the European tour. The Northern Irishman has previously won twice on the Earth Course and is on the path to taking his third win.

Rory McIlroy was speaking to the media during his pre-tournament press conference in Dubai when he exuded confidence in the course. The golfer stated that he has had a strong year and will look to double it with a European Tour win.

He said:

"I've had some success around here and I've had some great memories in Dubai in general… I've won four times across this tournament and the Desert Classic. It's a nice feeling to come back here and have a chance to win the season title.”

He added:

"It's been a few years [since a last win in Dubai] but with my consistent play this year and obviously in the majors and some of the bigger events, I find myself in a nice position. It's nice to come in with not just one, but two things at stake. I'm excited to get going… It would be a really nice way to finish off the year. This is my last event of the season.”

Rory McIlroy went on to add that he would still be playing at the Hero World Challenge and The Match in the coming weeks. However, he reiterated that the DP World Tour Championship will be the last official event on his schedule for the year and he will look to go out with a win.

He added:

“I know some of the other guys will play in the Bahamas in a couple weeks in Tiger's event. I think the way I've played throughout the year, I've been so consistent, especially the last six or seven months post-Augusta."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy is leading the race to win the Harry Vardon Trophy for the fourth time. Having won the season-long rankings trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015, the golfer now looks to add one more to his cabinet.

Rory McIlroy favorite to win the DP World Tour Championship

The 14th edition of the prestigious European Tour event is now underway and Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win it. The golfer leads the odds for the 50-player field event by a margin. The Irishman currently holds a 128.1-point lead over second-placed Ryan Fox in the DP World Tour Rankings.

According to SportsLine, the FedEx Cup winner leads the field with odds of 7-to-2 (+350). He is followed by Jon Rahm with odds of 5-to-1. Apart from Fox, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is the only other competition McIlroy has in the title run. While the Englishman is also a contender, the bets are not in his favor for the win.

The DP World Tour Championship is being broadcast live on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

