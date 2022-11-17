2022 DP World Tour Championship: Tee times, where to watch and more

The much-awaited 2022 DP World Tour Championship is upon us and it is only a matter of time before golf fans will be able to see their favorite stars clash against each other for the ultimate title.

DP World Tour Championship - Previews (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The 2022 DP World Tour Championship will take place on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estate in Dubai. It is a par-72 layout with 18 holes that was designed by Greg Norman. The beautiful golf course is built in the middle of a desert.

The prestigious tournament will be held from November 16 to 22.

What are the Tee times at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship - Previews (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

A total of 53 world-class players will be featuring in the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. They will fight it out on the greens for a whopping $3 million winner's cash prize.

World no. 1 Rory McIlroy is leading the season-long points table and will be looking to cap his 2022 campaign with a victory. The bets so far have been in his support and predictions are that he will take the trophy home. The stakes for him are of course higher because this will be his last competitive tournament for 2022.

However, the Northern Irishman will find bitter competition in Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Shubankar Sharma, Will Zalatoris, and Tommy Fleetwood amongst others. McIlroy will tee off with Ryan Fox, which in itself be a thriller to watch.

So, here's taking a look at the tee times of the 2022 DP World Tour Championship:

(Note: All times are in local time of Dubai)

8.35 - Haotong Li & Paul Waring

8.45 - David Law & Romain Langasque

8.55 - Fabrizio Zanotti & Jorge Campillo

9.05 - Joakim Lagergren & Marcel Schneider

9.15 - Eddie Pepperell & Richard Mansell

9.25 - Max Kieffer & Rafa Cabrera Bello

9.35 - Sebastian Soderberg & Oliver Wilson

9.45 - Ashun Wu & Sam Horsfield

9.55 - Matthieu Pavon & Kurt Kitayama

10.10 - Min Woo Lee & Oliver Bekker

10.20 - Connor Syme & Alex Noren

10.30 - Antoine Rozner & Adri Arnaus

10.40 - Gavin Green & Guido Migliozzi

10.50 - Shubhankar Sharma & Hurly Long

11.00 - Thorbjorn Olesen & Victor Perez

11.10 - Richard Bland & Tyrrell Hatton

11.20 - Callum Shinkwin & Yannik Paul

11.35 - Pablo Larrazabal & Richie Ramsay

11.45 - Rasmus Hojgaard & Robert MacIntyre

11.55 - Jon Rahm & Ewen Ferguson

12.05 - Adrian Otaegui & Thriston Lawrence

12.15 - Jordan Smith & Adrian Meronk

12.25 - Shane Lowry & Viktor Hovland

12.35 - Tommy Fleetwood & Matt Fitzpatrick

12.45 - Ryan Fox & Rory McIlroy

Where to watch 2022 DP World Tour Championship?

DP World Tour representative image (Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The coveted tournament will be broadcast and streamed live for viewers and fans all around the world.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Golf has the official rights to telecast it. Fans can also access SkyGo to view the live streaming. Golf Channel will be streaming the event live.

