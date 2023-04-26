"It's definitely prepared me"- Joel Dahmen recalls times on international tours as PGA Tour merges with Canada and Latinoamérica circuits

Professional golfer Joel Dahmen has had a successful career, having played on various international tours before joining the PGA Tour. In light of the recent merger between the PGA Tour, Canada, and Latinoamérica circuits, Joel Dahmen has reflected on his experience playing on those tours and how it has prepared him for the future.

Joel Dahmen's experience on international tours

Dahmen has previously played on both the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada.

“I was up there long enough that I could see the players that were moving on and graduating and I could see what they were doing. And they weren’t always having as much fun as I was,” admits Joel, his trademark humor firmly intact. “Obviously with the golf stuff you had to learn, and you had to adapt, and you had to get better. Otherwise, you were going to fall off the wayside."

According to Dahmen, his experience on those tours has helped him prepare for the PGA Tour, both as a player and as a person.

“It definitely prepared me, golf-wise, but it was also some of the most fun I had in my life.”

Joel Dahmen has said that playing on international tours exposed him to different cultures, playing conditions, and time zones, which helped him develop a better sense of himself and his game.

“It’s only going to be good for the developmental side of things,” said Dahmen, “and I think it’s a good move by the PGA TOUR.”

Mergers between the PGA Tour, Canada, and Latinoamérica circuits

The merger between the PGA Tour, Canada, and Latinoamérica circuits was announced in April 2023. The new structure, called PGA Tour Americas, aims to create a more streamlined and unified structure for professional golf in the Americas, offering more opportunities for players to compete and earn points towards the FedEx Cup.

The benefits of the merger

The merger of the three tours into the newly-formed PGA Tour Americas is set to benefit players and fans alike. The PGA Tour Americas will feature a total of 25 tournaments across North, Central, and South America, offering players more opportunities to compete and earn points towards the FedEx Cup. For players like Joel Dahmen, who have previously played on international tours, the merger presents a chance to compete against top-level players on a bigger stage and showcase their skills.

In addition to benefiting players, the merger will also increase the diversity of the sport, providing opportunities for emerging talent, and offering fans more opportunities to watch and follow their favorite players across multiple tournaments.

End note

The merger between the PGA Tour, Canada, and Latinoamérica circuits is an exciting development for the sport of golf in the Americas. For players like Joel Dahmen, who has previously played on international tours, the merger presents an opportunity to compete against top-level players and showcase their skills on a bigger stage. The newly-formed PGA Tour Americas represents a brighter future for professional golf, offering more opportunities for players and fans alike.

