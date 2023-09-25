"It's an exhibition at the end of the day” - Throwback to Rory McIlroy’s controversial 2009 statement about Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy is set to play his sixth Ryder Cup later this week at the Marco Simone Golf Club. But, back in 2009, when the Northern Irishman was yet to make his debut at the mega event, he made a really controversial remark that is even discussed today.

Although he was merely 20 years old then and had won just one professional tournament on the DP World Tour, Mcllroy's comments were pretty vile and were heavily criticized by golf veterans and experts.

While speaking at the 2009 Irish Open, Rory McIlroy said that his ultimate goal was not to play the Ryder Cup and called the event an "exhibition". As quoted by the Golf Digest, he said:

"It's not a huge goal of mine. It's an exhibition at the end of the day. In the big scheme of things it's not that important of an event for me."

However, McIlroy did make his Ryder Cup debut at Celtic Manor just 17 months later in 2010.

Rory McIlroy added that he would still try to do the best for his team but would not be running around fist-pumping people. He said:

"Obviously, I'll try my best for the team but I'm not going to be running around fist-pumping."

The DP World Tour legend Colin Montgomerie, who has won 31 events on the Tour and has been part of nine Ryder Cup teams, instantly criticized Rory McIlroy.

Hitting back on the Northern Irishman's statement, Montgomerie called the prestigious biennial event "more nerve-wracking than a major". He added that once a golfer gets into the team, they wanna come back again and again.

"It's not an exhibition and never will be. It's a very unique, special event and much more nerve-wracking than a major. When you play in it you want to be there again and again," Colin Montgomerie said.

Kyle Porter shared a video on social media, in which Rory McIlroy was seen justifying the naive comments he made back in his youth days. He called that the ''three quotes" he made back as a silly youngster could not be deemed as true. He said:

"I said that in my naivety as a young, swashbuckling lad. I now have been part of the Ryder Cup a lot, and what those three quotes are couldn't be further from the truth."

10 years later Rory McIlroy got emotional after Team Europe's loss at the 2021 Ryder Cup - "I should have done more"

It is rightly said that time flies and it did absolutely in the case of the Northern Irishman. He was truly emotional after Team Europe failed to retain their title at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Rory McIlroy shared his feelings while trying to hold back his composure, saying that he just loved that team and the teammates. He went on to blame himself and shared that he should have done more for them.

As quoted by Express.co.uk, he said:

"I love being part of this team. I love my teammates so much. I should have done more for them this week. I'm glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can't wait to get another shot at this."

Rory McIlroy was so emotional that he couldn't even control his voice. The Northern Irishman shared that he never felt so bad losing as an individual competitor.