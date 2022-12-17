US golfer Jordan Spieth and his father, Shawn, will take part as rookies in the upcoming PNC Championship in Orlando. The father-son duo will aim for the best at the tournament.

Jordan Spieth spoke about it at the press conference on Thursday.

"Dad wants to win. I’ll do my best to try and help put us in a position to do so."

Only golfers who have won at least one major are eligible to participate in the PNC Championship. Spieth became eligible in 2015 when he won the Masters. Spieth said that the PNC Championship was always the talk of the town.

"Anyone who I’ve talked to about it says, you’ve got to play it."

It was his father, Shawn, who helped Jordan Spieth begin golf. And it was not long before he defeated his father. Shawn recalled those times, saying:

"First time he [beat me] was a lower score than I had ever posted."

The first time Spieth won was when he was nine years old. He won by seven or eight strokes. The father and son wondered about the format of that game.

Jordan Spieth said:

"It was probably nine holes back then, too. That’s a beat down."

However, Shawn disagreed, saying he wouldn't stop at just nine holes.

"No, it wasn’t nine holes. You wouldn’t stop after nine."

When asked if Shawn felt that his son might pull off something incredible in golf, he recalled a tournament in Waco, Texas, that Jordan was playing when he was around 12 years of age. With six birdies and an eagle over the final eight holes, Jordan blasted out to a five- or six-stroke lead.

Shawn said:

"Maybe he’s pretty good."

"Swing like Nelly" - Jordan Spieth on his goal for the opening round

Jordan Spieth and father Shawn at the Zozo Championship @ Sherwood - Round Two (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth may have been introduced to golf by his father Shawn, but according to senior Spieth, his son didn't get his golfing skills from him.

Shawn said he isn't a great golfer and has a long way to go.

"I’m not a great golfer. I practiced for the last six weeks and I’m maybe twice as good as I was six weeks ago. I’ve still got a long way to go."

Jordan Spieth is known for being critical of every shot he hits. When talking about his father's game, he was very appreciative.

"He has a really good short game. Pretty good iron play and the worst part is when he wants to hit a drive really far, which is most every drive. When he swings smooth, he drives it really nice."

The Spieths will go against US golfer Nelly Korda and her father, Petr, in the opening round on Saturday. Spieth spoke about his goal for the opening round.

"Swing like Nelly. That’s going to be your goal on Saturday."

The PNC Championship will take place from December 15 to 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf club in Orlando, Grande Lakes.

