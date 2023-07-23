“Legacy putt” - Alex Fitzpatrick's jaw-dropping longest putt of the week impresses golf fans 

Alex Fitzpatrick is showcasing his class at the ongoing Open Championship. The golfer, who happens to be Matt Fitzpatrick's brother, is playing in his first major and still putting the ball like an expert!
The 24-year-old golfer started his final round of play at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a birdie. He recorded the longest putt of the week, as mentioned by the Open in their Twitter post.
Here is Alex Fitzpatrick's longest putt's video:
Fans jumped off their seats after seeing the incredible play from Fitzpatrick. A number of them jumped into the comments section to react to the longest putt of the week.
One of the fans called it the 'legacy putt'.
Another fan feels Alex Fitzpatrick is a 'really good dude'.
Another fan calls it a great start from Alex Fitzpatrick and also mentioned his brother Matt.
Here are some top comments from the fans:
Analyzing Alex Fitzpatrick's previous tournament records
The 24-year-old, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is still a new face on the professional golf circuit. Alex turned professional in June 2022 and made his debut at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.
Alex Fitzpatrick has played in 12 tournaments as a professional golfer so far. However, he is yet to register his first win. His best finish came in the 2022 Cazoo Open de France where he finished T13.
He has also played alongside his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick, in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023. The duo finished in the T19 rank on the leaderboard.
PGA Tour
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023 - T19
- Valspar Championship 2022 - Missed the Cut
DP World Tour
2023
- Porsche European Open 2023- T59
- KLM Open - Missed the Cut
- Soudal Open - Missed the Cut
- Hero Indian Open - T25
2022
- Portugal Masters - T15
- MALLORCA CLASSIC - Missed the Cut
- Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters - T37
- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - T28
- Cazoo Open de France - T13
- DS Automobiles Italian Open - T27
- Horizon Irish Open - Missed the Cut
Korn Ferry Tour
- HomeTown Lenders Championship 2023 - Missed the Cut
PGA Tour of Canada
2022
- Osprey Valley Open - T63
- Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open - T11
- Quebec Open - T24
- CRMC Championship - Missed the Cut
- CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open - Missed the Cut
Alex Fitzpatrick, before turning pro, won three events as an amateur golfer. Here is the list of his amateur wins:
- 2021 Valspar Collegiate
- 2020 Golf Club of Georgia Amateur Championship
- 2017 Yorkshire Amateur Match Play Championship
As mentioned earlier, Fitzpatrick is currently playing at The Open Championship 2023. He is ranked T15 on the leaderboard, at the time of writing.