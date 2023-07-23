“Legacy putt” - Alex Fitzpatrick's jaw-dropping longest putt of the week impresses golf fans 

Alex Fitzpatrick is showcasing his class at the ongoing Open Championship. The golfer, who happens to be Matt Fitzpatrick's brother, is playing in his first major and still putting the ball like an expert!

The 24-year-old golfer started his final round of play at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a birdie. He recorded the longest putt of the week, as mentioned by the Open in their Twitter post.

Here is Alex Fitzpatrick's longest putt's video:

What a moment for Alex Fitzpatrick. The longest putt of the week.

Fans jumped off their seats after seeing the incredible play from Fitzpatrick. A number of them jumped into the comments section to react to the longest putt of the week.

He seems like a really good dude. A cool kid.

Analyzing Alex Fitzpatrick's previous tournament records

The 24-year-old, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is still a new face on the professional golf circuit. Alex turned professional in June 2022 and made his debut at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open.

Alex Fitzpatrick has played in 12 tournaments as a professional golfer so far. However, he is yet to register his first win. His best finish came in the 2022 Cazoo Open de France where he finished T13.

Fitzpatrick brothers at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Getty Images)

He has also played alongside his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick, in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023. The duo finished in the T19 rank on the leaderboard.

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2023 - T19

Valspar Championship 2022 - Missed the Cut

DP World Tour

2023

Porsche European Open 2023- T59

KLM Open - Missed the Cut

Soudal Open - Missed the Cut

Hero Indian Open - T25

2022

Portugal Masters - T15

MALLORCA CLASSIC - Missed the Cut

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters - T37

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - T28

Cazoo Open de France - T13

DS Automobiles Italian Open - T27

Horizon Irish Open - Missed the Cut

Korn Ferry Tour

HomeTown Lenders Championship 2023 - Missed the Cut

PGA Tour of Canada

2022

Osprey Valley Open - T63

Sotheby's International Realty Canada Ontario Open - T11

Quebec Open - T24

CRMC Championship - Missed the Cut

CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open - Missed the Cut

Alex Fitzpatrick, before turning pro, won three events as an amateur golfer. Here is the list of his amateur wins:

2021 Valspar Collegiate

2020 Golf Club of Georgia Amateur Championship

2017 Yorkshire Amateur Match Play Championship

As mentioned earlier, Fitzpatrick is currently playing at The Open Championship 2023. He is ranked T15 on the leaderboard, at the time of writing.