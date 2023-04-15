List of LIV Golfers who finished in the top-5 at 2023 Masters 

The 2023 Masters was particularly exciting for fans of the LIV Golf Tour, as several of their top players made it to the top-five leaderboard.

The Masters is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world, and each year it draws in the best golfers from around the globe.

The LIV Golf Tour was created in 2021 and has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the golf world. The tour features some of the best golfers in the world, including major champions and rising stars. The LIV Golf Tour aims to provide players with a platform to showcase their talents and compete against the best in the world.

The 2023 Masters was a prime opportunity for LIV Golf Tour players to demonstrate their skills on one of the biggest stages of golf. The course at Augusta National is known for its challenging layout, and only the best players can navigate it successfully. The LIV Golf Tour players who made it to the top-five leaderboard at the 2023 Masters proved that they have what it takes to compete at the sport's highest level.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the LIV golfers who finished in the top-five at the 2023 Masters.

#1 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth finished the tournament in second place. Spieth has been a consistent presence at the Masters over the years, and his performance this year was no exception.

He shot a final-round score of 69, which helped him to secure his spot on the leaderboard. Spieth is known for his precision and accuracy on the course, and he certainly demonstrated those skills throughout the tournament.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Next on the list is Rory McIlroy, who finished the tournament tied for third place.

McIlroy is one of the most talented golfers in the world, and his performance at the Masters was a testament to his skill. He shot a final-round score of 68, one of the day's best scores.

McIlroy is known for his power off the tee, but he also showed his finesse on the greens during the tournament.

#3 Justin Thomas

Another LIV Golf Tour player who finished in the top-five at the 2023 Masters is Justin Thomas. Thomas finished the tournament tied for fifth place and put together some impressive rounds over the course of the week.

He shot a final-round score of 70, which helped him maintain his position on the leaderboard. Thomas is known for his accuracy and precision, and he demonstrated those skills throughout the tournament.

#4 Collin Morikawa

Another player who finished tied for fifth place is Collin Morikawa. Morikawa is a rising star on the golf scene, and his performance at the Masters clearly indicates his talent.

He shot a final-round score of 69, which helped him secure his position on the leaderboard. Morikawa is known for his precision and consistency, and he certainly demonstrated those skills throughout the tournament.

#5 Dustin Johnson

Last but certainly not least is Dustin Johnson, who finished the tournament tied for fifth place alongside Morikawa and Thomas.

Johnson is one of the best golfers in the world, and his performance at the Masters was a testament to his skill. He shot a final-round score of 70, which helped him maintain his position on the leaderboard.

Johnson is known for his power off the tee, but he also showed his finesse on the greens during the tournament.

Final words

The LIV Golf Tour was well-represented at the 2023 Masters, with several players finishing in the top-five on the leaderboard. Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Dustin Johnson all put together impressive performances over the course of the week.

These players are a clear indication of the talent and skill that can be found on the LIV Golf Tour, and fans can expect to see more great performances from these golfers in the future.

