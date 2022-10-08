LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational Day 1 leaderboard, standings, and Day 2 schedule

Day 1 of the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational successfully concluded today at the Stonehill Golf Club in Bangkok, Thailand with some surprising standings. This is the first time the LIV Golf series is being played in Asia after the first in London and the last four in the United States. It is the sixth event out of the eight events scheduled, the previous being held in Chicago, which was won by Cameron Smith.

With the conclusion of Day 1 of the Bangkok Invitational, let’s take a look at the standings.

LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational Day 1 standings

Richard Bland (England), Branden Grace (South Africa), and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spain) shared the lead after the first round. They went past their more prolific oppenents to shoot 7-under 65 and share the lead.

They were followed by Marc Leishman (Australia) and Ian Poulter (England), who fell just one point short, posting a score of 6-under 66.

Kim Sihwan (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), and Morgan Jediah (Australia) were two strokes behind the leaders after shooting 5-under 67.

Day 1 also saw big names like Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith struggle to find their momentum. Justin Thomas, who holds the overall maximum points and prize money, finished tied for 21st after posting 2-under 70.

Meanwhile, the recent LIV Invitational winner at Chicago, Cameron Smith, finished 41st by carding a 72.

It is pertinent to note that the players’ performances in the LIV Series will not add up to their official world golf ranking points.The Official World Golf ranking said that MENA did not give them enough notice and they would not be able to finish the review over the next two events.

Despite not getting world ranking points, a huge prize money pool of $25 million is set on the table for the LIV players in Bangkok.

This will affect the rankings of several players, with players like Bryson DeChambeau and Harold Varner likely to fall out of the top 50 in the world rankings list.

Former PGA Tour player Bryson DeChambeau said,

“We’ve hit every mark in their criteria, so for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top – at least I believe we have the top players in the world.”

LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational Day 1 leaderboard

With the conclusion of Day 1, take a look at the leaderboard of the 48-player field and teams.

1. Fireballs GC, 14 under (Eugenio Chacarra 65, Sergio Garcia 68, Abraham Ancer 69)

2. Cleeks GC, 13 under (Richard Bland 65, Graeme McDowell 68, Laurie Canter 70)

3. Iron Heads GC, 11 under (Kevin Na 67, Sihwan Kim 67, Phachara Khongwatmai 71)

T-4. Stinger GC, 10 under (Branden Grace 65, Charl Schwartzel 70, Shaun Norris, 71)

T-4 Niblicks GC, 10 under (Harold Varner III 67, James Piot 69, Hudson Swafford 70)

T-4. Majesticks GC, 10 under (Ian Poulter 66, Lee Westwood 69, Henrik Stenson 71)

T-4. Smash GC, 10 under (Brooks Koepka 67, Jason Kokrak 69, Peter Uihlein 70)

T-8. Torque GC, 9 under (Jediah Morgan 67, Scott Vincent 70, Hideto Tanihara 70)

T-8. Punch GC, 9 under (Marc Leishman 66, Wade Ormsby 70, Matt Jones 71)

10. 4 Aces GC, 8 under (Patrick Reed 68, Talor Gooch 70, Dustin Johnson 70)

11. Crushers GC, 7 under (Bryson DeChambeau 69, Charles Howell III 69, Paul Casey 71)

12. Hy Flyers GC, 4 under (Phil Mickelson 69, Cameron Tringale 70, Bernd Wiesberger 73)

LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational Day 2 schedule

The second round of the Bangkok Invitational will begin tomorrow, October 8 at 10:15 am. Below is the schedule for the second round.

Group 1 Hole 1 Branden Grace, Richard Bland, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Group 2 Hole 2 Sihwam Kim, Ian Poulter, Marc Leishman

Group 3 Hole 3 Harold Varner III, Brooks Koepka, Jediah Morgan

Group 4 Hole 4 Patrick Reed, Graeme Mcdowell, Kevin Na

Group 5 Hole 5 Lee Westwood, Charles Howell II, Sergio Garcia

Group 6 Hole 6 Abraham Ancer, James Piot, Phil Mickelson

Group 7 Hole 7 Hideto Tanihara, Jason Kokrak, Bryson Dechambeau

Group 8 Hole 8 Charl Schwartzel, Taloe Gooch, Laurie Canter

Group 9 Hole 9 Wade Ormsby, Peter Uihlein, Hudson Swafford

Group 10 Hole 10 Scott Vincent, Cameron Tringale, Dustin Johnson

Group 11 Hole 11 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Matt Jones, Pat Perez

Group 12 Hole 12 Paul Casey, Phachara Kohngwatmai, Turk Pettit

Group 13 Hole 13 Anirban Lahiri, Shaun Norris, Henrik Stenson

Group 14 Hole 14 Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Louis Oosthuizen

Group 15 Hole 15 Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer, Joaquin Niemann

Group 16 Hole 16 Chase Koepka, Mathew Wolff, Sam Horsfield

